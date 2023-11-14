The bustling downtown core will soon welcome a Four Seasons hotel as part of the highly anticipated Hangzhou Centre mixed-use development project

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Greentown China Holdings Limited, China Resources Land Limited and Hangzhou Metro Development Company Limited, luxury hospitality company Four Seasons will open its second Hotel in Hangzhou, China in 2024.

Four Seasons Reveals Plan for Second Luxury Hotel in Hangzhou, China (PRNewswire)

At the heart of the city's newest mixed-use development project, Hangzhou Centre Towers, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will offer a luxury hospitality experience inspired by the timeless elegance of the city's natural landscape. Characterized by Hangzhou's islands, historic temples, expansive parkland, freshwater lakes and rolling hills, the Hotel will provide a peaceful contrast to the city's busy downtown district. The 150,000 square metre (1.6M square foot) complex consists of two 130 metre (426 feet) towers and 8,500 square metres (91,493 square feet) of vibrant outdoor green space throughout.

"With this project, we are establishing another dynamic opportunity for guests and locals alike to experience Four Seasons in Hangzhou," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "While beautifully complementing our existing Hotel at West Lake, we are building our presence both in the city and throughout China. Together with each of our valued partners, we are proud to be part of the Hangzhou Centre project to bring a new luxury hospitality experience to this exciting destination."

"Hangzhou Centre will redefine the urban landscape, establishing itself as a premier destination for leisure, boasting high-end retail options, specialty dining experiences, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional banquet and conference services," says Kaixu Yan, Executive Deputy General Manager, Commerce Management Division, Greentown China Holdings Limited. "We are delighted to have Four Seasons contribute their global expertise and renowned reputation to this project in order to provide unparalleled luxury hospitality services in the promising Chinese market."

About Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre

To craft spaces that capture and reflect connections between Four Seasons and the dynamic destination of Hangzhou, the Hotel's architecture will be led by Goettsch Partners and GAD, with interior design by Avalon Collective. Restaurant and bar design will be by AB Concept and Kokai Studios, and landscape design by P LANDSCAPE. Together creating an exquisite setting around every corner, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will welcome guests with a collection of 214 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites with river and West Lake views ranging from 54 to 300 square metres (581 to 3,229 square feet).

Setting the stage for exceptional luxury lifestyle offerings, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will feature an array of restaurant, lounge and event spaces. With panoramic city views, the culinary offerings will include a signature Chinese restaurant with five private dining rooms; a glamorous rooftop bar with gardens to enjoy whiskey and artfully crafted beverages; a garden tea pavilion for serene afternoon refreshments and an all-day dining outlet featuring a globally inspired menu with an interactive hot pot experience with live stations for seafood, butchery and snacks.

Well-suited for occasions of all sizes – from concerts and auto shows to intimate celebrations with loved ones – the Hotel's 2,855 square metres (20,730 square feet) of indoor and outdoor event space, including a 1,290 square metre (13,885 square foot) pillarless ballroom, will set the stage for memorable events and conventions with the service, quality and care for which Four Seasons is so well known.

Offering a respite from one of China's largest metropolitan hubs, Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will include more than 1,000 square metres (10,764 square feet) of recreation space, which will include an indoor pool, whirlpool, spa and fitness facilities.

Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at Hangzhou Centre will be joining the existing Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake as well as a growing collection of properties throughout China including the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel Dalian, Four Seasons Hotel Suzhou and Four Seasons Hotel Xi'an.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 127 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Moyer

KWT Global

smoyer@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts