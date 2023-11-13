Take TV Viewing to the Next Level with the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite

Innovator in smart lighting announces the launch of its latest innovation in home entertainment

HONG KONG, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, today unveiled its latest TV light innovation, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite. The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite features the upgraded Envisual™️ color-matching technology, which has been upgraded and optimized with a new chip, color-matching capabilities, and light strip quality, allowing for an elevated viewing experience for users. It is also matter-compatible and works with a wider range of smart controls. As the newest entry model of the TV Backlight series, the Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite is an ideal choice for smart lighting users to enhance their viewing experience.

Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite: An Upgraded Entry for Your Movie Nights (PRNewswire)

"Since the groundbreaking launch of our inaugural Smart TV Backlight in 2020, Govee has been at the forefront of enriching home theater experiences with its cutting-edge lighting solutions," says Eric Wu, CEO of Govee, "The third-generation Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite builds upon the notable success of its predecessor, emerging as a beacon of technological and design advancements. We hope this product will enable more users to have better cinematic viewing experiences at home."

Upgraded Govee Envisual™️ Technology for Better Color-Matching Capabilities

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite is the first product within the new third generation of Govee TV backlights that features the upgraded Envisual™️ color-matching technology. The upgraded Envisual™️ technology has three main features, including:

Upgraded chip : Incorporated a new chip that offers a 20% increase in computational power compared to the previous generation, facilitating information more efficiently and supporting a wider range of algorithmic functions. This enhancement allows users to immerse themselves in smoother and clearer picture quality, creating a more engaging viewing experience.

Fish-eye correction : Enhanced color-matching accuracy by correcting the edge distortion of the screen, which expands the pickup area and captures colors with heightened accuracy.

Upgraded RGBICW light beads: The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite utilizes upgraded RGBICW 4-in-1 light beads. Compared to its predecessor, the new generation of light beads includes white beads for more accurate color rendering and finer color development. This upgrade enables the product to match the viewing screen better, giving users more stunning visual effects.

Additionally, the TV backlight 3 Lite features a gravitational hanging design, simplifying installation and adaption for ultra-thin TVs. Users can use the adhesive to stabilize it without wobble when installing the camera.

Matter-Ready for Seamless Smart Home Integration

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite supports Matter, achieving better interconnection and providing users with the ultimate product experience no matter their preferred smart home platform. Users can now easily and securely pair it with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings. The product also offers the convenience of hands-free voice control through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and for the first time, Apple Home. The matter function will be available via OTA updates in Q1 2024.

Additionally, the Govee DreamView mode allows users to synchronize the lighting effects of the new TV backlight with other Govee smart lights within an entertainment ecosystem. This feature supports synchronization with up to seven Govee sub-devices, providing users with a truly immersive experience while watching TV shows or movies.

Price and Availability

The Govee TV Backlight 3 Lite for 55-65 inch TV will be available on November 13th in the United States for $89.99 on Govee.com and Amazon . The larger version for the 75-85 inch TV will be available for $109.99 on December 18th, 2023. The product (55-65 inches) will be available in the UK and DE markets on November 20, 2023, via Amazon and the Govee website.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving the consumer experience in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com .

