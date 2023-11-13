Ontario International Airport Authority looks forward to busy Thanksgiving travel with double-digit passenger growth

Passenger volume expected to be highest since 2007

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials anticipate the upcoming Thanksgiving travel period will be the busiest since 2007 with passenger volume 12% higher than last year.

Based on current airline schedules and reservations, more than 212,000 passengers will travel through ONT during the 11-day holiday period from Friday, November 17, through Monday, November 27.

Sunday, November 26, is expected to be the busiest travel day with more than 22,000 fliers. Passenger volume will top 21,000 on Sunday, November 19, and Monday, November 27.

"We are gearing up for a busy holiday travel season and can't wait to see more air travelers experience our world class airport," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Customers can expect more amenities and services that will add to our hallmark hassle-free experience. We always strive to provide Ontario travelers memorable airport experiences that will have them coming back to our Southern California gateway during the winter holidays and beyond."

To meet the increased demand, 2,200 additional parking spaces will be available in newly refurbished Lot 5 east of Terminal 4. Travelers are urged to pre-book discount contactless parking at https://www.flyontario.com/parking/lots for the quickest curb-to-gate experience. Motorists picking up passengers should avoid circling the terminal loop road by parking in the free cellphone waiting lot at 3350 John Bangs Drive, just 5-10 minutes from passenger terminals.

New food & beverage and shopping added this year in time for holiday travel include:

Brewery X and Topgolf sports bar and restaurant, Terminal 2

Chick-fil-A, Terminal 4

Dunkin' Donuts, Terminals 2 and 4

3Sixty Duty Free & More, Terminal 2

Non-travelers can enjoy the amenities with an ONT+ visitor pass.

ONT earned the highest score among California airports in the prestigious J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study which rated airports on their terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim, security check, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail offerings.

Helping drive ONT's dramatic increase in passenger volume is 8 of the top 10 fastest growing cities in California (population greater than 100,000) are located in ONT's primary service area. The population growth has allowed the Inland Empire to overtake San Francisco to become the 12th largest metropolitan area in the U.S.

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

