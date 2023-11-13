Nurse Practitioner Profession Grows to 385,000 Strong

During National Nurse Practitioner Week, AANP Applauds NPs for Their Incredible Contributions to Patient Health, Celebrates Continued Expansion of the Workforce

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) released new data on the eve of National Nurse Practitioner (NP) Week affirming the robust growth of the NP role. The ranks of NPs grew by 8.5%, from 355,000 in 2022, to 385,000 licensed NPs in 2023. From Nov. 12 to 18, AANP joins with patients, health care providers and local communities in celebrating this growth and the countless contributions made by NPs to strengthen the health care system.

NPs can increase access to high-quality primary, acute and mental health care for patients of all ages in every community

"There are countless stories of NPs providing lifesaving care to patients, and AANP joins a grateful nation in recognizing the commitment of NPs to improving access and strengthening health outcomes everywhere."

In every state, NPs assess patients, order and interpret tests, make diagnoses and provide treatment — including prescribing medications. NPs can be found in clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise with an added emphasis on health management, NPs bring a comprehensive perspective to health care and are the health care provider of choice for millions of patients in more than 1 billion health visits each year.

This year, U.S News & World Report ranked the NP role first on its " 2023 Best Jobs That Help People " list and also first on its " 2023 Best Health Care Jobs " list. Additionally, elected leaders — including U.S. governors — are honoring NPs and proclaiming Nov. 12-18, NP Week in their states, districts and jurisdictions.

"NPs demonstrate unwavering dedication to patient care, often working in underserved communities and rural areas, and NPs are committed to improving health care outcomes, enhancing the patient experience, ending health disparities and combating systemic racism in health care," Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wrote in her proclamation.

"In addition to clinical services, NPs focus on health promotion, disease prevention, education and counseling, helping guide patients to make smarter health and lifestyle choices," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in his proclamation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, NPs are the fastest-growing jobs in the country, and the profession is projected to grow 45% by 2032.

"As the demand for health care continues to rise, fueled by the growth of an aging population and the continued shortage of primary health care providers, AANP is committed to expanding and diversifying the NP workforce," Ferrara said. "NPs can increase access to high-quality primary, acute and mental health care for patients of all ages in every community."

