Chicken Salad Chick Announces 3-Unit Agreement: Spreading Joy in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces the signing of a three-unit agreement that will bring new restaurants to Midland, Odessa, and San Angelo, Texas over the next three years. The first location is slated to open in Fall 2024. This development adds to the brand's existing statewide footprint that boasts 30 open locations in central and south Texas.

Behind the development agreement is mother-daughter duo, Liz Sevcik and Alexis Thompson. Thompson has been a teacher for the last seven years, and Sevcik is a registered nurse and teacher. The duo learned of Chicken Salad Chick when Sevcik visited her daughter, Ellie Sevcik, in Oxford, Mississippi. After trying out the brand, Sevcik immediately fell in love with the concept and constantly craved the delicious chicken salad.

After subsequently raving about the brand for several years, Sevcik eventually applied to become a franchisee. She asked if Thompson wanted to become her partner, and now the duo is on their way to opening their first Chicken Salad Chick location in Midland next year, with two more restaurants on the way.

"It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to bring something so beloved and delicious to our community," said Thompson. "Along with the one-of-a-kind taste, the brand's mission and story solidified our decision to invest in Chicken Salad Chick. We strive to bring joy and enrich lives personally, so it only made since to choose this brand and help continue the mission. We are beyond grateful to run this operation as a family business and bring Chicken Salad Chick to the community," added Sevcik.

Chicken Salad Chick currently has locations in Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, Tyler, Amarillo, San Antonio, and Waco. This three-unit agreement marks the brand's expansion in West Texas, with the three locations opening every year into 2026. In addition to this expansion, Chicken Salad Chick has 18 more locations in various stages of development, adding units to Austin, south Fort Worth, east Texas, and west Texas, all opening within the next four to five years.

"Our brand has been extremely successful in Texas, allowing for tremendous growth opportunities across the state," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We are quickly gaining brand awareness across the state, fueling our mission to become America's favorite place for chicken salad. It is clear Liz and Alexis align with our true purpose of Spreading Joy, Enriching Lives, and Serving Others. We can't wait to see the positive impact they'll have throughout their community."

Chicken Salad Chick's investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity.

The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 10% increase in unit count year-over-year. According to the 2023 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $306.8 million in systemwide sales, a 20% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV.

