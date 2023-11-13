ACT NOW TO PROTECT THE NATIONAL PARALYSIS RESOURCE CENTER

CHRISTOPHER & DANA REEVE FOUNDATION URGES SUPPORT IN LIGHT OF HOUSE FY 2024 LABOR-HHS SPENDING BILL

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the tremendous success and proven results of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC), as part of this year's budget negotiation process, the House majority has proposed a bill that will dramatically cut funding for the NPRC by $5 million, nearly 50%, for Fiscal Year 2024. The proposed legislation, which may be considered by the House as early as this week, also includes cuts to biomedical research and other essential health programs that support people with disabilities.

The proposed cuts would severely impact the ability of the NPRC to provide essential services, information, and support to those living with paralysis, their families, and caregivers. This is simply unacceptable. Congress must not ignore the needs of the paralysis community, and we will not stand idly by as life-changing programs like the NPRC are dismantled. Cutting this investment will not only restrict available information, services and support but will ultimately lead to greater federal spending when people living with paralysis can't connect with the care they need when they need it.

The NPRC is a free, comprehensive, national source of informational support for people living with paralysis and their caregivers. Since its founding in 2002, the NPRC has helped hundreds of thousands of people access information, receive direct mentoring and personalized support. The NPRC also directs funds to nonprofit organizations working in communities across the nation through its Quality of Life grants program, helping all individuals impacted by paralysis live more independent lives. It is the only program of its kind in the country.

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 125,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

