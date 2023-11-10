North American Chefs Return from TRIP 'Down Under' With a Taste for Australian Beef; SERVE UP Their CULINARY INSPIRATION AT "Aussie Beef Mates" Events Starting This Month

Kicking Off in LA Nov. 13, Aussie Beef Mates Event Series Heads to NYC, Toronto and Austin

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans love their beef. In fact, nearly three in four can't imagine giving up the taste of this popular protein. With the U.S. beef herd now at its lowest point since 1978 (USDA), chefs and retailers alike will be eyeing alternative sources of beef in the near future to meet consumer demand. Australia is a leading supplier of exceptional beef worldwide, with 855,000 tons of beef exported globally in 2022.

Aussie Beef Mates event series caters to North American consumers' taste for beef. (PRNewswire)

Notable North American chefs including LA's Jason Fullilove, of Jason George Events, recently went "Down Under" to see the world class beef production in Queensland, Australia firsthand, as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's (MLA) "Aussie Beef Mates" global program. The program is designed to introduce chefs worldwide to Australian beef – from its sustainable practices to its consistently high-quality eating credentials. In partnership with MLA, Trade & Investment Queensland (TIQ) will host a series of events throughout North America where Chef Fullilove and his fellow "Aussie Beef Mates" will share their experiences, knowledge and insights gained from their time in Australia through storytelling and unique dining experiences.

The event series kicks off Mon., Nov. 13 with Chef Fullilove hosting his own Aussie Beef dinner experience at Little City Farm in Los Angeles. The event will feature tender and flavorful Australian grassfed, grainfed and Wagyu beef from Queensland producers across a carefully curated, multi-course menu. The guest list includes exporters, importers, distributors, retailers and foodservice professionals, gathering to experience the great taste of Australian beef as prepared by top North American culinary talent. Subsequent Aussie Beef Mates events will roll out in New York City (Jan. 29), Toronto (Feb. 5) and Austin (March 3 & 12), featuring an array of culinary talent steeped in learnings and inspiration about Australian beef.

ABOUT MLA

Meat & Livestock Australia Limited (MLA) is a not for profit research, development and marketing company. Its purpose is to foster the long-term prosperity of the Australian red meat and livestock industry by investing in research and marketing activities

ABOUT TIQ

Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) is the Queensland Government's dedicated global business agency, helping Queensland exporters take their products to world markets and promoting Queensland as the perfect place for investment. Queensland is also the driving force behind export growth in Australia, with total merchandise exports accounting for about one-fifth of the nation's total.

Australia is a leading global source of high-quality beef. (PRNewswire)

