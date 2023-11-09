Supermicro Expands Global Manufacturing Footprint Increasing Worldwide Rack Scale Manufacturing Capacity to 5,000 Fully Tested AI, HPC, and Liquid Cooling Rack Solutions Per Month

Increased Worldwide Rack Scale Manufacturing Capacity in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Malaysia Contribute Towards Reduced Time to Delivery of the Latest AI and HPC Technologies with up to 100 kW/Rack

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing Conference (SC23) -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Manufacturer for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is expanding its AI and HPC rack delivery capacity and advanced liquid cooling solutions. Worldwide, Supermicro's full rack scale delivery capacity is growing from several state-of-the-art integration facilities in the United States, Taiwan, Netherlands, and Malaysia. Future manufacturing expansion and locations are actively being considered to scale to the increasing demand for Supermicro's rack scale AI and HPC solution portfolio.

Supermicro Rack Scale Solutions (PRNewswire)

"With our global footprint, we now can deliver 5,000 racks per month to support substantial orders for fully integrated, liquid cooled racks, requiring up to 100kW per rack," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO of Supermicro. "We anticipate that up to 20% of new data centers will adopt liquid cooling solutions as CPUs and GPUs continue to heat up. Our leading rack scale solutions are in great demand with the development of AI technologies, an increasing part of data centers worldwide. Full rack scale and liquid cooling solutions should be considered early in the design and implementation process, which results in reduced delivery times to meet the urgent implementation requirements for AI and hyperscale data centers."

Supermicro maintains an extensive inventory of "Golden SKUs" to meet fast delivery times for global deployments. Large CSPs and Enterprise Data Centers running the latest generative AI applications will quickly benefit from reduced delivery times worldwide. Supermicro's broad range of servers from the data center to the edge (IoT) can be seamlessly integrated, resulting in increased adoption and more engaged customers.

With the recent announcement of the MGX product line, with the NVIDIA GH200 Grace™ Hopper™ Superchip and the NVIDIA Grace™ CPU Superchip, Supermicro continues to expand AI-optimized servers to the industry. Combined with the existing product line incorporating the LLM-optimized NVIDIA HGX 8-GPU solutions and NVIDIA L40S and L4 offerings, together with Intel Data Center MAX GPUs, Intel® Gaudi®2, and the AMD Instinct™ MI series GPUs, Supermicro can address the entire range of AI training and AI inferencing applications. The Supermicro All-Flash storage servers with NVMe E1.S and E3.S storage systems accelerate data access for various AI training applications, resulting in faster execution times. For HPC applications, the Supermicro SuperBlade, with GPUs, reduces the execution time for high-end simulations with reduced power consumption.

Liquid cooling, when integrated into a data center, can reduce the data center PUE by up to 50% compared to existing industry averages. Reducing the power footprint and the resulting lower PUE in a data center significantly lowers operating expenditures when running generative AI or HPC simulations.

With rack scale integration and deployment services from Supermicro, customers can start with proven reference designs for rapid installation while considering clients' unique business objectives. Clients can then work collaboratively with Supermicro-qualified experts to design optimized solutions for specific workloads. Upon delivery, the racks only need to be connected to power, networking, and the liquid cooling infrastructure, underscoring its seamless plug-and-play methodology. Supermicro is committed to delivering full data center IT solutions, including on-site delivery, deployment, integration, and benchmarking, to achieve optimal operational efficiency.

Learn more about Supermicro's Rack Scale Design - https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/rack-integration

Learn more about Supermicro's Liquid Cooling Solutions - https://www.supermicro.com/en/solutions/liquid-cooling

Visit Supermicro at SC23 in Denver, Colorado. Learn More Here

Supermicro's Wide Range of Servers Includes:

SuperBlade® – Supermicro's high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient multi-node platform optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads.

GPU Servers with PCIe GPUs – Systems supporting advanced accelerators to deliver dramatic performance gains and cost savings. These systems are designed for HPC, AI/ML, rendering, and VDI workloads.

Universal GPU Servers – Open, modular, standards-based servers that provide superior performance and serviceability with GPU options, including the latest PCIe, OAM, and NVIDIA SXM technologies.

Petascale Storage – Industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF E1.S and E3.S drives, allowing unprecedented capacity and performance in a single 1U or 2U chassis.

Hyper – Flagship performance rackmount servers are built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs.

Hyper-E – Delivers the power and flexibility of our flagship Hyper family optimized for deployment in edge environments. Edge-friendly features include a short-depth chassis and front I/O, making Hyper-E suitable for edge data centers and telco cabinets.

BigTwin® – 2U 2-Node or 2U 4-Node platform providing superior density, performance, and serviceability with dual processors per node and hot-swappable tool-less design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage and media workloads.

GrandTwin™ – Purpose-built for single-processor performance and memory density, featuring front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes and front or rear I/O for easier serviceability.

FatTwin® – Advanced, high density multi-node 4U twin architecture with 8 or 4 single-processor nodes optimized for data center compute or storage density.

Edge Servers – High-density processing power in compact form factors optimized for telco cabinet and Edge data center installation. Optional DC power configurations and enhanced operating temperatures up to 55° C (131° F).

CloudDC – All-in-one platform for cloud data centers, with flexible I/O and storage configurations and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput.

WIO – Offers a wide range of I/O options to deliver truly optimized systems for specific enterprise requirements.

Mainstream – Cost-effective dual processor platforms for everyday enterprise workloads

Enterprise Storage – Optimized for large-scale object storage workloads, utilizing 3.5" spinning media for high density and exceptional TCO. Front and front/rear loading configurations provide easy access to drives, while tool-less brackets simplify maintenance.

Workstations – Delivering data center performance in portable, under-desk form factors, Supermicro workstations are ideal for AI, 3D design, and media & entertainment workloads in offices, research labs, and field offices.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions manufacturer with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Super Micro Computer, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.