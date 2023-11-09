SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds 26 Strategies to Its Manager Marketplace

Trillium Asset Management and New Capital by EFG Asset Management join the SMArtX Platform.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, announced it has added 26 strategies offered by six leading asset management firms to its platform. Trillium Asset Management and New Capital by EFG Asset Management are now offering strategies across ESG core equity and US Small Cap Growth, respectively. The platform currently features 1303 strategies from over 300 asset management firms.

Several existing firms, including AllianceBernstein, Dearborn Partners, Kensington Asset Management, and Russell Investment Management, added 24 strategies to the platform. These strategies encompass a wide range of portfolios across equity, balanced, and income themes.

The full list of new strategies includes:

Municipal High Quality Intermediate Duration



Municipal High Quality Long Duration



Municipal High Quality Short Duration



Municipal Ladders 1-10 Years



Municipal Ladders 1-15 Years



Municipal Ladders 1-5 Years

All Cap



Balanced Income 60/40



Balanced Income 80/20



Concentrated Balanced Income 60/40



Concentrated Balanced Income 80/20



Multi-Asset Income



Tax Bridge 2+3

Defender

US Small Cap Growth

Personalized Core Equity SMA



Personalized DI All Cap SMA



Personalized DI Core Equity SMA



Personalized DI International SMA



Personalized DI Large Cap Growth SMA



Personalized DI Large Cap SMA



Personalized DI Large Cap Value SMA



Personalized International SMA



Personalized Large Cap SMA



Personalized Small/Mid Cap SMA

ESG Core Equity

"SMArtX is dedicated to continuing to expand our manager marketplace with respected firms that address the evolving needs of our clients, as well as evolving our best-in-class distribution platform to help managers accelerate growth and improve access to their strategies," said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions.

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

