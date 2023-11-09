Inspira Enterprise Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cybersecurity Risk Management Services 2023 Vendor Assessment

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Enterprise, Inc. ("Inspira"), a global cybersecurity services organization is proud to announce that it has been positioned in the Major Players category in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cybersecurity Risk Management (CRM) Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (October 2023, IDC Doc # US49435222e).

The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors, taking into consideration criteria that included Geographic presence, Sales presence, Customer base, Revenue, and CRM services capability.

According to the IDC MarketScape Report, "Cybersecurity risk management services continue to evolve not only in value-added service offerings but with making CRM a key component in overall business risk management. This set of services can play a role as a strategic capability enabling organizations to highlight threats and the risks they pose to the organization and drive this strategic capability into ongoing business strategy."

The IDC MarketScape also notes, "IDC also believes CRM programs can be powerful and effective because of technology automation and orchestration integration, strong processes, and trained risk management professionals."

Commenting on Inspira's strengths, Philip D Harris, Research Director, Risk & Advisory Management, and Privacy at IDC stated, "Inspira is a managed cybersecurity services provider as well as a cybersecurity services provider. Inspira's customers recognize the quality of their managed services and are willing to take the very next step with the company to shore up their cybersecurity programs. Inspira has also hired several talented staff from senior management to the technical ranks that have come from the cybersecurity and consulting fields and, in a brief period, created the beginnings of a powerful services offering."

Delighted with the recognition, Chetan Jain, Managing Director, of Inspira Enterprise said, "We are indeed honored by our acknowledgment as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide CRM Services. The importance of investing in Cybersecurity Risk Management by organizations of all sizes in today's digital era cannot be emphasized enough. We believe the IDC MarketScape's validation not only stresses our established expertise and trust we have garnered from our customers in the domain but also assures them of receiving services that are on par with those provided by major players across the globe."

The IDC MarketScape Report also noted, "Consider Inspira if your organization has a small cybersecurity program and team that are largely tactical in nature. Inspira can uplevel the program and team resulting from a cybersecurity assessment that shows the exact and immediate priorities needed and will work with the organizations to develop a "right-sized" total cost of ownership model that improves security but does not break the bank. The next natural step would be to engage Inspira with its managed security services offerings."

Inspira offers end-to-end cybersecurity services spanning advisory, transformation, and operations powered by its proprietary iSMART2 (Intelligent, Simplified, 5 Measurable, Adaptive, Risk-Based, Threat Centric, Tailored) framework to mitigate cyber threats and risks. Inspira's Risk Management Cyber and Advisory services help CXOs define security risk and develop the strategies, operating models, governance, and policies needed to manage security risk while empowering business growth.

Inspira offers a unified SaaS platform called Digital Cyber Risk Management in the Box that provides automated, continuous, and real-time security risk assessments with digital asset and attack surface management, mapping of regulatory controls, quantification and prioritization of risk, risk management, and remediation with end-to-end visibility, governance, analytics and reporting to optimize and automate the organization's digital risk posture. Read more: idcdocserv.com/US49435222e

About Inspira

Inspira Enterprise is a global Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and AI services provider with a presence in North America, ASEAN, the Middle East, India, and Africa regions. It offers a wide range of services for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Public Sector, Manufacturing, Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), eCommerce, and others. Inspira's cybersecurity services range from basic perimeter security to complex incident management and response and managed security services. The organization's global partnerships with best-of-breed technology providers enable it to offer cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Inspira's Managed Analytics service supports its customer's IT and Business teams, to bridge data strategies with business outcomes. For more information, visit https://inspiraenterprise.com/

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

View original content:

SOURCE Inspira Enterprise