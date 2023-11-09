Acumatica Announces Integration with Shopify's B2B Features

Cloud ERP Vendor Answers B2B Merchants' Call for ERP Connection

KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced that with its latest product update, it is the first ERP solution to integrate with Shopify's B2B commerce capabilities – providing businesses with a single tool to manage the full omnichannel sales experience.

Acumatica: The Cloud ERP (PRNewsfoto/Acumatica) (PRNewswire)

The integration, combining Shopify's commerce platform with Acumatica's comprehensive business management functionality, directly addresses a growing need for businesses increasingly relying on various channels to connect with and sell to their customers.

Acumatica partnered with Shopify to develop an integration incorporating key features, such as customer hierarchies and price lists for B2B buyers, ensuring seamless unification between online sales and Acumatica's backend fulfillment capabilities. This collaboration supports the evolving needs of merchants by simplifying the process for manufacturers and distributors looking to broaden their market reach by selling across multiple mediums.

"As demand rises for e-commerce capabilities in industries beyond retail, our customers need one comprehensive tool to manage the entire B2B omnichannel sales experience," said Josh Fischer, director of product management, retail at Acumatica. "Our integration to the new B2B features of Shopify empowers companies to digitally sell their own products using the same solution that automates their day-to-day business operations."

Research shows that 90% of B2B buyers want direct-to-consumer-like experiences from their suppliers. E-commerce technology providers are tasked with bridging the gap between modern online shopping experiences and traditional B2B purchasing methods. By delivering a solution that natively integrates with Shopify, Acumatica provides the seamless experience that business buyers crave.

Acumatica launched its integration to Shopify's B2B features in the 2023 R2 product update on October 5. To learn more about Acumatica's native Shopify integration, visit the Acumatica Marketplace.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP is a comprehensive business management solution that was born in the cloud and built for more connected, collaborative ways of working. Designed explicitly to enable small and mid-market companies to thrive in today's digital economy, Acumatica's flexible solution, customer-friendly business practices and industry-specific functionality help growing businesses adapt to fast-moving markets and take control of their future. For more information on Acumatica, visit https://www.acumatica.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acumatica