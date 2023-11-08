The United States District Court rendered a clear decision in favor of MacuHealth in its legal proceeding against Vision Elements, Inc for false advertising and unfair competition

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, presided by United States District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington, rendered a clear decision in favor of MacuHealth on June 7th, 2023, in its legal proceeding against Vision Elements, Inc for false advertising and unfair competition.

The Court issued a summary judgment opinion finding that:

"Vision Elements made claims about its Early Defense product that were "literally false";

"Vision Elements' false claims were material to consumers' purchasing decisions";

"Vision Elements should have known its solvents claims were false";

"Vision Elements did not exercise the reasonable care or investigation required under Florida law"; and

"Vision Elements' false claims "were intended to induce consumers to purchase Early Defense";

On November 1, 2023, a jury in the US District Federal Court Middle District of Florida, further found that MacuHealth was injured or likely to be injured by Vision Elements' false and misleading advertisements.

"We are thrilled to see justice prevail. We spent a tremendous amount of time, effort and money bringing the absolute best ocular nutrition products to eye-care-professionals and their patients," stated Frederic Jouhet, Founder and President of MacuHealth.

"It is time for doctors to understand that having a 10-10-2 formula that has been tested by science is unique to MacuHealth as all research studies used our specific product. We have the most robust and highest-level science on any formula in the industry and we are the first company placing its products through the rigorous scrutiny of Supplement Certified® for label claims accuracy and shelf-life stability," he added.

"We cannot and will not stand by and allow competitors to misrepresent or lie about their products, nor will we allow false and damaging attacks by third parties to deceive doctors and lead them to believe a product is equal to ours when it is not. Competition is welcome, deception is not as it is both concerning and unacceptable."

About MacuHealth

MacuHealth is a leader in the eye supplement industry focused on innovation and providing premium products formulated with pure, stable ingredients proven to nourish and care for the whole eye at every stage of life. MacuHealth's products must meet the highest standards in scientific research to ensure each supplement is safe and effective.

