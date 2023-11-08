Nuvilab Earns Top Honors in Korea's AI Startup 100, Transforming Food Industry with AI Food Scanner 3.0

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvilab, the South Korean AI pioneer in food digitalization locked in its spot for Korea AI Startup 100. The Korea AI Startup 100 recognizes aspiring startups in South Korea to foster the healthy growth of the next-generation AI industry ecosystem.

Strictly evaluated by AI professionals from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and KT Economics & Management Research Institute, Nuvilab was recognized for its innovative personalized AI solutions within the healthcare industry.

The new Dataware "AI Food Scanner 3.0" conceived by Nuvilab, features a quick and accurate food intake and waste analysis with personalized nutrition solutions sent directly to individuals' mobile devices. The solutions are just as applicable for use within hospitality where a significant amount of food waste is generated daily.

Within 0.97 seconds of scanning, Nuvilab is committed to providing three solutions for their clients, which include personalized nutrient consumption analysis, carbon emissions management solutions, and food overproduction in kitchens, tackling the global issue of climate change.

Nuvilab is already creating immense impacts in a wide array of industries in Korea including healthcare, hospitality, education, and much more, improving clients' food service operations and further impacting cost savings and environmental benefits.

Now on the verge of global expansion, Nuvilab is boasting its partnerships with top hospitality groups worldwide with current partnerships with Aramark, Fraser Health Authority of Canada, and Alexandra Hospital of Singapore, seeking to expand with more.

