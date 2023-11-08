MyFBAPrep Ranks #20 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List Highlighting the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

Commitment to Customer Service and Rigorous Execution Fuels Growth

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFBAPrep , a leading eCommerce warehouse logistics network, announced today it ranked #20 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Achieving a three-year growth rate of 8,792%, MyFBAPrep is one of the highest-ranked logistics and transportation companies on the list. This hypergrowth comes on the back of several major consumer packaged goods (CPG) client wins and the expansion of its warehouse network footprint to 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space globally. Handling all eCommerce needs from port to porch, MyFBAPrep offers its roster of enterprise-level customers and top eCommerce sellers cutting-edge warehousing and logistics solutions powered by its SaaS platform Preptopia®.

"Our team has been on a mission since Day One to change the face of eCommerce logistics as it exists today. Being recognized on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list alongside the other high-flying technology companies is a testament to our team's commitment to this mission," said Tom Wicky, Co-Founder and CEO of MyFBAPrep. "Our tech-first approach leveraging customer service and execution has been a winning formula, complimenting a client roster that has responded well to our product and continues to help us make our network and suite of services even better."

Overall, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame from 2019 to 2022, with an average growth rate of 1,934% and a median growth rate of 497%.

About MyFBAPrep

MyFBAPrep is the leading eCommerce warehouse and logistics network for enterprise-level brands, and top Amazon sellers. Operating a global network of more than 100 warehouses and 85-million-square-feet of warehouse space, MyFBAPrep offers a full suite of eCommerce 3PL services and operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and the United Kingdom. The company has been recognized as #44 on Inc. 5000 2023 (#1 in Logistics & Transportation); and #1 on South Florida Business Journal's "Fast 50" 2023. Based in Coral Springs, Florida, MyFBAPrep moves over $1 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and processes over 10 million units annually.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

