Mindfulness Made Easy: Homedics® Launches New, Convenient drift 11"

By Popular Demand, the Leader in Global Wellness Products Releases Compact Version of Tranquil, Meditative Kinetic Sand Table

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading holistic health and wellness brand, Homedics ®, today announced the launch of drift ® 11" , a smaller, more convenient and versatile version of the brand's popular meditative kinetic sand table. With an innovative approach to redefining total wellness through high-quality grade products, Homedics' latest mindfulness device provides a new, accessible size and price with the addition of enhanced lighting, WiFi capabilities, and a freshly redesigned app. To underscore Homedics' commitment to mental health awareness through product offerings, a portion of each purchase of drift 11" will be donated to the brand's continued partnership with the organization Bring Change to Mind .

drift®11” (PRNewswire)

The drift 11" is an attainable, advanced version of Homedics' first-generation drift model . With Homedics' easy-to-use app, drift 11" can be accessed from any smartphone and allows users to choose from hundreds of sand patterns. The tranquil device is also equipped with smart LED light programs to evoke time of day and environment color patterns including sunrises, sunsets, thunderstorms, and more. It also features a metal sphere that rolls through WhisperLite™ microbeads that carve silent, mesmerizing patterns that inspire thought and create mindful moments.

drift 11" promotes mental health and delivers the following features:

increased relaxation

boosts mood

inspiration and creativity

enhanced focus

Named for its convenient size at just eleven inches, the drift 11" can accommodate a wide range of surfaces from workplace desktops to any living space including side tables, vanities and more. Available in colors cream and midnight, drift 11" is designed to quietly add a touch of mindful art to any home decor style. The device is also now wifi-enabled to open up a range of future enhanced functionality.

With the launch of drift 11", Homedics' commitment to mental health awareness continues alongside its partnership with Bring Change to Mind , an organization dedicated to ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental health. A portion of sales from every drift 11" is being donated towards the organization.

"Homedics has always been committed to delivering new and unique ways to benefit everyone's health and wellness journey. Our new drift 11" continues our goal of bringing well-being to all by making the drift that so many consumers love more accessible and attainable," said Daniel Kaufman, Head of Corporate Strategy at FKA Brands. "This smaller, more compact version allows size to not be a constraint in bringing the benefits and beauty of drift into your home."

The drift 11" is available for purchase for $249.99 on homedics.com beginning today, November 1st, and on Amazon later this month.

As the top global manufacturer of wellness products, Homedics transforms people's daily lives by delivering high-quality, accessible value technologies that promote good health and provide attainable solutions for an improved holistic way of life including relaxation, better breathing, sleep, movement, health monitoring and more. The brand offers a single destination for accessible self-care products for everyone wherever one calls home. Their recently launched SereneScent , an innovative waterless diffuser and immersive home fragrance experience, joins drift 11" in Homedics latest new product portfolio.

For more information on Homedics and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, please visit www.homedics.com and follow on Instagram at @homedics .

ABOUT HOMEDICS

Homedics is a world leader in holistic wellness and global manufacturer of wellness products offering a variety of solutions that ease pain through a wide range of highly effective, medically tested offerings for every aspect of your life and home. For 30+ years, Homedics has been redefining wellness at home as a trusted brand helping consumers feel better, sleep better, breathe better, and live better. As a single destination for accessible self-care products, Homedics carries gadgets and accessories in every category, including clarifying air purifiers, hydrating humidifiers, luxe sleep tools, top-quality spa products, meditative devices, inventive massaging tools and more.

ABOUT BRING CHANGE TO MIND

BC2M activates and empowers people to join the fight to end stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. United, the organization creates and advances innovative approaches and partnerships to start conversations around mental illness, share resources, and tell stories so everyone can thrive in a stigma free world. BC2M creates multimedia campaigns, curates storytelling movements, and develops youth programs to encourage a diverse cultural conversation around mental health.

Homedics (PRNewswire)

