Green Giant® Supports No Kid Hungry By Hosting Friendsgiving Feast for Beloved Food Brand Mascots

Veggie Brand Donates to No Kid Hungry & Encourages Consumers to Host Friendsgiving Events to Support Kids in Need this Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Giant® , the iconic brand synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families, announced today a Friendsgiving campaign in support of No Kid Hungry. Green Giant®, Little Green Sprout®, Ernie L. Fudge®, Charlie® the Tuna, Pillsbury Doughboy™, Lucky Charms™ Lucky the Leprechaun, Cheerios™ Buzz Bee, and Mr. Peanut® brand mascots came together to share a festive Friendsgiving meal. Each brand mascot brought a favorite holiday recipe to the table, which the Green Giant® brand has combined into a free digital cookbook. Beginning today, consumers can visit GreenGiantFriendsgiving.com to download the cookbook and view behind-the-scenes images and videos of the beloved mascots coming together for a memorable Friendsgiving celebration at the farm.

To mark the iconic Friendsgiving feast, the Green Giant® brand has pledged a donation to No Kid Hungry to help make sure kids across the country have access to three healthy meals a day. Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can help provide 10 meals* to children. Consumers interested in hosting their own Friendsgiving celebrations can sign up with No Kid Hungry to turn their events into fundraisers, too, and receive tools and ideas to help raise funds for No Kid Hungry. Each Friendsgiving sign-up between November 8, 2023 and November 30, 2023 will result in a $1 donation by the Green Giant® brand to No Kid Hungry with a minimum total donation of $25,000 and a maximum total donation of $35,000. Learn what our dollars can do at www.nokidhungry.com.

"Thanksgiving is a time to come together over a delicious meal with family and friends," said Steven DeFrino, Marketing Director, Frozen & Vegetables, B&G Foods. "We couldn't think of a better way to mark this year's holiday than by bringing together some of the most beloved mascots with delicious dishes featuring their brands, to celebrate our support of No Kid Hungry. We hope our Friendsgiving celebration will inspire consumers to host their own Friendsgiving events to help put an end to childhood hunger."

Friendsgiving dishes each iconic mascot brought to the event include:

Green Giant ® Green Bean Casserole

Little Green Sprout ® Corn Casserole

Mr. Peanut ® Mascot's Rosemary Spiced Nuts

Ernie's Fudge Stripes Pie

Charlie's ® E.V.O.O. ® Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil Charcuterie Board

Mini Chocolate-Peanut Butter Cheerios™ Cereal Bites by Buzz Bee

Rainbow Lucky Charms™ Frosted Cookie Bars by Lucky the Leprechaun

Cranberry-Cream Cheese Crescent Bites by Poppin' Fresh™ the Pillsbury Doughboy™

"We're incredibly honored that the Green Giant® brand approached us with the idea of a Friendsgiving filled with beloved brand mascots and their favorite holiday recipes," said Jessica Bomberg, Director of Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Thanksgiving is an important time to remember that millions of kids in the United States are living with hunger. Friendsgiving has become one of the most important fundraising moments for our organization, and we look forward to leveraging this creative campaign to encourage more consumers to turn their own Friendsgiving celebrations into fundraisers to raise funds for hungry kids."

For more information, or to sign up to host your own Friendsgiving fundraiser to benefit No Kid Hungry, please visit GreenGiantFriendsgiving.com.

*Your donations help support programs that feed kids; No Kid Hungry® does not provide individual meals. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

KEEBLER® and Ernie are trademarks of Ferrero Group.

StarKist®, Charlie® the Tuna, and StarKist E.V.O.O.® Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil are trademarks of StarKist Co.

MR. PEANUT® and PLANTERS® are trademarks of Hormel Foods Corporation.

Poppin' Fresh the Pillsbury Doughboy, Pillsbury, Lucky the Leprechaun, Lucky Charms, Buzz Bee, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Betty Crocker are trademarks of General Mills, Inc.

About Green Giant:

Green Giant® has been helping families find new ways to enjoy vegetables picked at the peak of perfection® for over 100 years. Through the years, the iconic Green Giant brand has introduced innovative products and become synonymous with delicious and high-quality vegetables for families. Most recently, the Green Giant brand's launch of its convenient and award-winning Veggie Swap-Ins® line, which includes Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots®, Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower and Green Giant Veggie Spirals®, has reinvigorated the frozen vegetable category.

For more information, recipes and videos of the latest product introductions from the Green Giant brand, visit GreenGiant.com.

Green Giant® hosted a Friendsgiving in support of No Kid Hungry with his friends Little Green Sprout®, Ernie L. Fudge®, Charlie® the Tuna, Pillsbury Doughboy™, Lucky Charms™ Lucky the Leprechaun, Cheerios™ Buzz Bee, and Mr. Peanut® mascot. (PRNewswire)

