Customer's Dental Nightmare at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Sparks Call for Improved Food Safety and Accountability

DeSouza Law Firmly Believes the Wichita-based Franchisor has an Ethical and Moral Responsibility to Ensure the Safety of the Products it Serves to Customers

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An ordinary dining experience at Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in San Antonio took a terrifying turn when a customer bit into a cheeseburger, only to discover a painful, hard object that led to a fractured tooth. This incident draws parallels with the eye-opening Netflix documentary series, "Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food," meaningfully shedding light on systemic quality and safety issues within the U.S. food industry.

Legal Battle Brews as Customer Seeks Compensation After Freddy's Tooth Fracture Resulting in Permanent Loss

Lone Star Custard, the current operator and franchisee of the San Antonio location along with 20+ other Freddy's units in Texas, has refused to accept accountability for the incident, leaving the customer with mounting dental bills. Despite Freddy's claim of serving "fresh, made-to-order, craveable food" with genuine hospitality, the customer's quest for compensation led to significantly complicated legal proceedings, further compounding debt.

The underpinning message of the Netflix documentary series shares the same sense of urgency that DeSouza law does - for regulators in the food industry to implement stringent quality control measures and transparent sourcing practices. Greater accountability and transparency should be a top priority for food companies.

Here's three tips on how to advocate for better governance of the food industry:

Support Transparent Labeling: Advocate for clearer and more comprehensive food labeling, including information on ingredients, sourcing, and nutritional content. By demanding transparent labeling, consumers can make informed choices and encourage companies to disclose more about their products. Engage with Advocacy Groups: Joining or supporting food safety and consumer advocacy groups can be an effective way to collectively raise concerns and advocate for better governance. These organizations often have resources, expertise, and a stronger voice to influence policy changes and hold companies accountable. Three reputable companies actively involved in advocating for better food safety, quality, and industry practices include: Voice Concerns to Elected Officials: Consumers can engage with their local and national representatives to voice concerns about food safety and industry practices. Contacting elected officials, participating in public hearings, and supporting policies that promote food safety and better industry governance can have a significant impact on driving change.

By acting, consumers can play a pivotal role in improving the governance and safety standards within the food industry to lessen the number of concerning situations that take place daily throughout the United States.

