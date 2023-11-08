Coofandy Kicks Off Holiday Season with Black Friday and Cyber Monday Campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coofandy, the modern men's essentials designer, is excited to announce this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign. The campaign will take place on both the company's official website as well as its Amazon store. From Nov. 17-27, shoppers will be able to access holiday offers that will give them access to the best of Coofandy's quality fashion options.

During the campaign, Coofandy is extending exclusive benefits to new followers of its Amazon flagship store. These new followers will be eligible to enter a lucky draw, providing them with the opportunity to win premium Coofandy products at no cost. Additionally, upon becoming a follower of the Coofandy flagship store, customers will receive a 10% discount on purchases made from the listing page.

Moreover, the Amazon Coofandy store will feature some of fall's finest fashion choices:

The slim fit Quarter Zip Turtleneck Sweater, is made of high-quality, lightweight cotton knitted sweater fabric. The classic design features a delicate 1/4 metal zipper pieced collar that adds a pop of color and interest, a waffle-textured pattern, a polo collar, long sleeves, and ribbed cuffs. For a casual, off-duty style, pair this pullover with blue jeans. Alternatively, match this black sweater with dress pants for a dressy outfit that exudes a modern look. This slim fit sweater is perfect for fall and winter days, suitable for daily casual wear, family gatherings, business meetings, dates, and outdoor activities.

The Button Knitted Pullover, crafted from high-quality anti-pilling fabric, offers a soft and comfortable wearing experience, perfect for cooler days. The design is fashion-forward, featuring a classic shawl collar, solid colors, two round buttons, and ribbed cuffs and hem. As for styling, this casual sweater pairs effortlessly with stylish jeans or casual slacks for a laid-back look, or with coats and chinos for a warmer ensemble. It's a versatile addition to any men's wardrobe. Ideal for fall, winter, and spring, it's suitable for any casual occasion, whether it's daily wear, home wear, work, vacation, or outdoor activities.

The Long Open Front Cardigan Sweater is a lightweight, hooded, knitted cardigan with pockets that offers a perfect blend of comfort and style. Made from high-quality, skin-friendly knitted fabric, this cardigan is thick yet lightweight, providing just the right level of warmth and coziness. It is also incredibly versatile and can be paired with jackets or shirts to add a sense of hierarchy, or with basic tops, turtlenecks, jeans, and casual pants for a more casual look.

To adhere to the spirit of the season, Coofandy is also offering discounts across its website to further enhance savings. If shoppers by 2 items, they can get a 3rd for 50% off. If they buy 3 items, they can get a 4th for 80% off. If they buy 4 items, they can get a 5th for free. Additionally, if shoppers spend over $129, they will get a gift.

Included in the campaign is the clearance of some of the hottest summer items from the Coofandy collection. These clearance items include 24-hour delivery. Along with summer options, the Coofandy campaign will also include a flash sale on autumnal favorites. Shoppers can pick out the latest in sweaters, sweatshirts, and sweatpants. With a focus on leisure wear those transitions into a more formal setting, the Coofandy collection enables any man to look his best during the holidays.

About Coofandy

Established in 2015, Coofandy is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. Coofandy aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost your confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. Coofandy is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.

For more information, please visit the Coofandy website, or connect with Coofandy on Facebook and Instagram .

