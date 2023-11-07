Stone Brewing Launches Full Line of Specialty Coffee

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stone Brewing announces the launch of its full line of specialty coffees, now available online and rolling out to stores nationwide in early 2024. Stone Brewing Coffee will adopt the branding and flavor characteristics of three of the brewery's popular brands:

Known for pioneering the West Coast Style IPA and helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution, Stone introduces its line of coffees to offer fans a new way to experience the celebrated brand's 27-year heritage.

Coffee has long been one of the favorite special ingredients for Stone's brewers to work with. The flavors and aroma of coffee blend beautifully with the unique tastes, bitterness, and complexity of hops. Stone Xocoveza, a best-selling special release Mocha Stout, is one of those beers. The rich depth of its flavor is owed in large part to a hefty dose of beautifully roasted coffee. Stone released its first custom, small batch roasted coffee beans, inspired by Stone Xocoveza, in 2021. Encored by a deep roast, inspired by Stone Imperial Stout, the following year. When Stone fans showed their love for Stone coffee, it became clear that they are as passionate about unique, bold coffee as they are about beer.

Erin Smith, Stone Brewing Sr. Vice President of Marketing, said, "There is a definite overlap in what attracts people to craft beer and to craft coffee. Quality, intention, and passion are what our fans seek. We're excited to extend the bold and bitter personality of Arrogant Bastard Ale and the cross-border influence of Stone Buenaveza and Stone Xocoveza into these specialty coffee offerings."

The full line of specialty coffee products includes:

Single-serve DRIPKIT pour-overs

Single-serve brew bags

Whole bean 12oz coffee bags

Industrial Compostable K-Cups

Stone Brewing Coffee is produced in partnership with NuZee, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUZE), a leading coffee co-packing and technology company. As Stone began exploring how to grow its potential in the world of coffee, it looked no further than NuZee, the producer of Stone's earlier special release small batches. NuZee shares the brewery's mission of bringing quality ingredients and unapologetically bold flavors to passionate people across the country and around the world.

Stone Brewing Coffee will be distributed nationwide through NuZee's vast network of natural grocery, traditional grocery, and convenience store channels, as well as office coffee, hotel brokers, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels. Find the coffee at Stone Brewing locations and online at Coffee.StoneBrewing.com.

Quick Facts:

Name: Stone Brewing Coffee

Producer: NuZee, Inc.

Release Date: Wednesday, November 7, 2023

Product types:

Website: Coffee.stonebrewing.com

Stone Coffee Tasting Notes:

Stone Buenaveza Coffee: Earthy, Chocolatey, Sweet

Stone Xocoveza Coffee: Toffee, Cherry, Milk Chocolate

Arrogant Bastard Coffee: Nutty, with hints of dark chocolate and caramel

About Stone Brewing

Founded in 1996, Stone Brewing pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today, Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company's long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the "All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth" by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com . For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About NuZee, Inc.

NuZee, Inc., (Nasdaq: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats that partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private label coffee category. Providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the U.S. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

