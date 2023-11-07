Ørsted Deploys SparkCognition's AI Solution to Enhance Wind, Solar, and Storage Asset Performance and Increase Energy Production

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ørsted, a leading global renewable energy company, and SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced that SparkCognition's Renewable Suite will be deployed across 5.5 gigawatts of Ørsted's land-based wind, solar, and storage assets in the U.S. By enhancing asset performance management with SparkCognition's AI solution, Ørsted will increase energy production, decrease maintenance costs, and improve operational efficiency.

(PRNewsfoto/SparkCognition) (PRNewswire)

Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities worldwide. Ørsted's Americas Region portfolio spans the United States, including nearly six gigawatts of land-based wind, solar, and storage projects in operation and under construction across Texas, the Midwest, and the Southeast. Ørsted was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is on track to be carbon neutral across its global generation and operations by 2025.

"Meeting the rising demand for clean energy requires innovative solutions to ensure our assets run reliably and efficiently," said Rob Keiser, VP of Asset Management, Americas at Ørsted. "By deploying SparkCognition's cutting-edge Renewable Suite, we can improve the effectiveness and lifespan of our land-based assets and maximize energy output, propelling us toward a more sustainable future."

SparkCognition's Renewable Suite is a comprehensive cloud-based asset performance management platform for utility-scale wind, solar, and energy storage assets. Renewable Suite brings different data sets ranging from SCADA, ERP, financial, data from third parties such as weather, forecast and many more into a single view that enhances efficiency and collaboration. Powered by patented AI and machine learning technology, Renewable Suite provides predictive recommendations to identify impending failures, quickly identify underperforming assets, and ensure effective follow-through. Renewable Suite is highly scalable and can onboard a large fleet of assets in a short time.

"Renewable Suite provides renewable energy owners and operators, like Ørsted, with a high-quality data foundation and out-of-the-box, self-serve models to generate actionable insights and quickly diagnose asset issues, providing a platform to enable collaboration among multiple stakeholders," said Dr. Sandeep Gupta, VP at SparkCognition. "Our patented AI technology, combined with the deep energy expertise of our SparkCognition team and a focus on customer success, are keys to helping organizations succeed."

About Ørsted

A global clean energy leader, Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and land-based wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

In the United States, the company has approximately 650 employees and a growing portfolio of clean energy assets and partnerships that includes offshore wind energy, land-based wind energy, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. A leader across the renewable energy sector in the United States, Ørsted holds the top position in offshore wind energy with approximately 5 gigawatts in development and operates America's first offshore wind farm, located off the coast of Block Island. Ørsted has a total U.S. land-based capacity of 5 gigawatts across wind, solar, storage technologies and e-fuels. To learn more about the Ørsted U.S. business, visit us.orsted.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ØrstedUS).

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next actions, empower people, and protect assets. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies include machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, generative AI, and computer vision—enabling productivity, innovation, and accelerating digital transformation. Our solutions solve critical problems, prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, proactively address safety, and prevent cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

Media Contacts

SparkCognition

Cody Sibulo

Communications Manager

csibulo@sparkcognition.com

Ørsted

Ryan Ferguson

Head of Corporate Communications

ryfer@orsted.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SparkCognition