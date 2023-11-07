Pixelworks Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total Revenue Increased 18% Sequentially, Driven by Record Quarterly Mobile Revenue

Anticipates 25% Sequential Growth in Fourth Quarter at Midpoint

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased 18% sequentially, in line with previously announced preliminary results

Mobile revenue increased 20% sequentially and 37% year-over-year, reaching a record 52% of total revenue

Home and Enterprise revenue increased 16% sequentially, reflecting seasonal upside in the projector market

Hosted well attended inaugural Mobile Visual Computing Event in Shenzhen, China , highlighted by the unveiling of Pixelworks' latest X7 Gen 2 mobile visual processor

OPPO affiliate, realme, launched the realme GT5 smartphone with Pixelworks the X7 visual processor, featuring ultra-low latency MotionEngine®(MEMC), low power super-resolution and always-on HDR

Xiaomi's Redmi K60 Ultra and the OnePlus Ace2 Pro flagship smartphones were each formally launched incorporating both Pixelworks' X7 visual processor and unique IRX Gaming Experience device certification

Partnered with leading game developer NetEase to integrate Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK in the flagship mobile game, Revelation Mobile , enabling exceptional 120fps visual gaming experience

Announced collaboration with Perfect World Games and the integration of Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK in Persona 5: The Phantom X ("P5X"), enhancing the game's visual display and immersive experience

Recognized with 'Supplier of the Year' award by Seiko Epson for Pixelworks' reliable performance and timely fulfillment of order demand during the recent semiconductor and projector component supply shortages

"Consistent with our announced preliminary third quarter revenue, we delivered solid third quarter results driven by continued sequential growth and record revenue in our mobile business as well as seasonally stronger demand in the home and enterprise market," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Concurrent with mobile growing to represent 52% of total revenue, our initial actions to pass through previously absorbed supplier costs more broadly across our end markets contributed to gross margin expanding by 260-basis points sequentially.

"During the quarter, we received very positive responses to our newly introduced IRX gaming experience branding and certification program. The launch of the first IRX-certified smartphone models was well received by the market, with demand for multiple phones exceeding customers' expected unit volumes. We also continued to execute on our strategy to facilitate a cooperative mobile gaming ecosystem, and today we are engaged in ongoing collaborations with three of the top global gaming studios. More recently, we completed two notable milestones with the formal launch of our latest X7 Gen 2 visual processor as part of the first Pixelworks-hosted Mobile Visual Computing event. Unique to the X7 Gen 2 processor is the incorporation of our internally developed AI-based super resolution, which dramatically improves image rendering efficiency. The first customer smartphone featuring our newest mobile processor is scheduled to be launched early next year.

"Despite recently heightened macro uncertainty, including indications of weaker global demand and a slower ongoing recovery in China, we remain confident about near-term outlook for sustained mobile growth and overall margin expansion. Our current order backlog for mobile visual processors fully supports achieving continued double-digit sequential growth in mobile as well as year-over-year top-line growth in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $16.0 million, compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in quarterly revenue was driven by strong continued growth in Pixelworks' mobile business as well as seasonally higher demand in the home and enterprise market. The year-over-year decline in third quarter revenue primarily reflected lower revenue contribution from the Company's home and enterprise business, which was partly offset by strong growth and record revenue contribution in the mobile market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 42.9%, compared to 40.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 50.1% in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter 2023 GAAP operating expenses were $14.5 million, compared to $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $13.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2023 gross profit margin was 43.1%, compared to 40.5% in the second quarter of 2023 and 49.8% in the year-ago quarter. Third quarter 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses were $13.3 million, compared to $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $12.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $7.0 million, or ($0.12) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the second quarter of 2023, and a GAAP net loss of $4.5 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $5.7 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.8 million, or ($0.09) per share, in the second quarter of 2023, and a non-GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.06) per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was a negative $5.0 million, compared to a negative $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 and a negative $2.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2023 were $50.3 million, compared to $54.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 and $57.6 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays, and video streaming services. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense which are required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and the impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. before interest income and other, net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the market conditions for our products, particularly for the smartphone market, and about anticipated launch dates. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: the actual performance of the smartphone market throughout 2023 and into 2024; our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanding markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market; our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; and our limited financial resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 16,032 $ 13,605 $ 17,552 $ 39,603 $ 53,258 Cost of revenue (1) 9,150 8,121 8,756 22,870 26,351 Gross profit 6,882 5,484 8,796 16,733 26,907 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 8,752 6,507 8,445 23,925 24,126 Selling, general and administrative (3) 5,776 5,468 5,082 17,316 16,590 Total operating expenses 14,528 11,975 13,527 41,241 40,716 Loss from operations (7,646) (6,491) (4,731) (24,508) (13,809) Interest income and other, net 471 473 165 1,615 428 Loss before income taxes (7,175) (6,018) (4,566) (22,893) (13,381) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 158 126 (70) 318 245 Net loss (7,333) (6,144) (4,496) (23,211) (13,626) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling

interests and redeemable non-controlling interest 334 107 — 779 (470) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (6,999) $ (6,037) $ (4,496) $ (22,432) $ (14,096) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.12) $ (0.11) $ (0.08) $ (0.40) $ (0.26) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 56,410 55,917 54,826 55,917 54,120 ——————









(1) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 21 22 (47) 67 20 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 72 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 452 527 565 1,470 1,795 (3) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 779 710 776 2,140 2,223 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 18

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 6,882 $ 5,484 $ 8,796 $ 16,733 $ 26,907 Stock-based compensation 21 22 (47) 67 20 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 72 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 21 22 (47) 67 92 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,903 $ 5,506 $ 8,749 $ 16,800 $ 26,999 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 43.1 % 40.5 % 49.8 % 42.4 % 50.7 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 14,528 $ 11,975 $ 13,527 $ 41,241 $ 40,716 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 452 527 565 1,470 1,795 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 779 710 776 2,140 2,223 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 18 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,231 1,237 1,341 3,610 4,036 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 13,297 $ 10,738 $ 12,186 $ 37,631 $ 36,680











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (6,999) $ (6,037) $ (4,496) $ (22,432) $ (14,096) Reconciling items included in gross profit 21 22 (47) 67 92 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,231 1,237 1,341 3,610 4,036 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — 1 — (3) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,747) $ (4,778) $ (3,201) $ (18,755) $ (9,971)











Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10) $ (0.09) $ (0.06) $ (0.34) $ (0.18)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 56,410 55,917 54,826 55,917 54,120













*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share



Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP

net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.







































GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.12)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.40)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.26) Reconciling items included in gross profit

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00 Reconciling items included in operating

expenses

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.07 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.10)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.18)











































*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

42.9 %

40.3 %

50.1 %

42.3 %

50.5 % Stock-based compensation

0.1 %

0.2 %

(0.3) %

0.2 %

0.0 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

— %

— %

— %

— %

0.1 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.1 %

0.2 %

(0.3) %

0.2 %

0.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

43.1 %

40.5 %

49.8 %

42.4 %

50.7 %























*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and

adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (6,999) $ (6,037) $ (4,496) $ (22,432) $ (14,096) Stock-based compensation 1,252 1,259 1,294 3,677 4,038 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments — — 1 — (3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — — 90 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,747) $ (4,778) $ (3,201) $ (18,755) $ (9,971) EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 1,053 $ 1,077 $ 1,324 $ 3,211 $ 3,490 Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (471) (473) (165) (1,615) (428) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes 158 126 (71) 318 248 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,007) $ (4,048) $ (2,113) $ (16,841) $ (6,661)













*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,318 $ 56,821 Accounts receivable, net 10,165 10,047 Inventories 5,905 1,760 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,307 3,745 Total current assets 68,695 72,373 Property and equipment, net 6,562 4,632 Operating lease right of use assets 5,365 3,331 Other assets, net 2,145 3,580 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 101,174 $ 102,323 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 4,356 $ 3,143 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 10,203 8,849 Current portion of income taxes payable 138 519 Total current liabilities 14,697 12,511 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 1,645 1,005 Deposit liability 13,227 13,537 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,043 2,148 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 951 872 Total liabilities 33,563 30,073 Redeemable non-controlling interest 27,398 28,919 Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity 16,227 32,422 Non-controlling interest 23,986 10,909 Total shareholders' equity 40,213 43,331 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 101,174 $ 102,323

