Oracle Expands Support for Open Source Community at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon

Oracle donates $3 million in Ampere Arm-based compute credits per year for three years to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation to foster innovative cloud native projects

Oracle launches project to open source Jipher, a Java Cryptography Extension provider for FIPS-regulated environments

Oracle invites community collaboration on new standard to boost network and data security across on-premises and distributed cloud environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced several key contributions to the open source community aimed at accelerating the adoption of cloud native computing and collaboration across the open source ecosystem. At KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023, Oracle announced plans to donate $3 million in Ampere Arm®-based compute credits on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) per year for three years to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Oracle also introduced plans to open source Jipher, a Java Cryptography Extension (JCE) provider for environments with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) requirements. In addition, Oracle invited the community to provide input on the development of an open standard for network and data security across on-premises and distributed cloud environments.

$3 Million in Ampere Arm-based Compute Credits to Support the CNCF's Open Source Efforts

Oracle has benefited significantly from its participation in the CNCF and its global community, and Kubernetes is foundational to OCI's application development platform. To underscore Oracle's commitment to CNCF and to support its invaluable work across the open source community, Oracle will contribute $3 million in credits on Ampere Arm-based hardware per year for 3 years to support CNCF projects on OCI. This contribution advances OCI's commitment to cloud native computing by combining cloud native Ampere compute infrastructure with the large field of open-source projects hosted by the CNCF for cloud native services.

Open Sourcing Jipher for FIPS-regulated Environments

Oracle developed Jipher, a JCE provider designed for security and performance, as a solution for environments with FIPS 140 requirements, and OCI has seen dramatic performance improvements with Jipher. Oracle strongly believes in contributing to security technologies that are accessible to everyone and makes significant contributions to OpenSSL. To support these efforts, Oracle is announcing plans to open source Jipher through the OpenJDK to support Project Panama-based Java applications for the benefit of the broader open source community.

Fostering Collaboration to Develop an Open Standard for Network and Data Security

Oracle recently announced it is participating in an initiative to design a new open standard for network and data security that will help organizations better protect their data in distributed IT environments. Under this new initiative, Oracle will collaborate with organizations across industries to develop the standard. The new standard will enable networks to collectively enforce shared security policies and enhance the security architecture that organizations already use without changing existing applications and networks.

To support the initiative, Oracle plans to release the Oracle Zero-Trust Packet Routing Platform based on the new standard. It will help organizations prevent unauthorized access or use of their data without adding extra hurdles for legitimate activities. Oracle invites collaboration across the entire technology industry, as broad adoption and interoperability will create a stronger and more consistent data protection for everyone.

Oracle's Extensive Ongoing Contributions to the Open Source Community

Oracle has been supporting the open source community for more than 20 years by contributing to and maintaining critical projects and technologies. Along with its role as a supporting member of the Linux Foundation, the CNCF, and the Eclipse Foundation, as well as stewards of the Java Community Process, Oracle contributes to over 500 key open source projects. In addition to its contributions to Linux and OpenSSL, Oracle leads OpenJDK, the place to collaborate on an open source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition. Through Oracle's technical and open source leadership, Java continues to be the number one language for today's technology trends. Additionally, Oracle has developed the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK) for Oracle Linux and is a founding member of the Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA), as well as being one of the top contributors to the Linux Kernel.

Supporting Quotes

"Open source is in Oracle's DNA, and for years we have been a leader, contributor, and steward for projects that drive long-lasting impact for the open source community and our customers, as well as within Oracle," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Security and Developer Platforms, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We share the CNCF's mission to make cloud native computing ubiquitous, and that requires communication, collaboration, and cooperation across the entire open source community. We look forward to continuing to be at the forefront of those efforts."

"The intense drive to balance performance and sustainability in cloud computing underscores the importance in enabling developers to more easily and quickly deploy on Arm-based technology," said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "The majority of CNCF projects today provide native support for Arm, and Oracle's contribution is invaluable and timely in ensuring that the over 150 projects hosted by the CNCF have a solid foundation for incorporating multi-architecture software development practices."

"The pairing of cloud native software with Ampere Cloud Native Processors is a better together formula that can provide massive benefits in cost, sustainability, and scalability," said Sean Varley, chief evangelist and VP of business development, Ampere. "Our partners at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure just gave the CNCF community a major boost with a substantial commitment of free cloud credits on OCI Ampere Arm-based compute – the most efficient and scalable aarch64 cloud shapes in the industry."

