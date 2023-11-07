InComm Payments and Meal Train® Partner to Supply Gift Card Options for Individuals Organizing Meal Support

With access to a growing portfolio of gift card brands, Meal Train customers now have more ways to support friends and family members experiencing significant life events

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm Payments, a global payments technology provider, today announced a new partnership with Meal Train®, an online platform that streamlines meal organization for friends and family experiencing major life events, to exclusively manage the supply and fulfillment of gift card orders on MealTrain.com. With a strong assortment of physical and digital gift card options for additional meal deliveries, grocery purchases, dining options and more, this partnership connects Meal Train customers with more ways to meaningfully support their loved ones after births, surgeries, illnesses and other significant occasions.

In addition to an industry-leading assortment of gift cards for popular consumer brands, Meal Train customers now have access to InComm Payments' portfolio of proprietary gift card brands. Various visual designs are available for these products to help express the emotion or message that givers wish to convey to meal recipients.

"Celebrating happy occasions is very different from navigating sensitive life events, which makes it important to ensure friends receive the best support that's appropriate for the situation," said Adam Brault, SVP, Financial Services at InComm Payments. "We are honored to collaborate with Meal Train and connect their customers with a greater range of personalized options to care for others."

After creating a free Meal Train page, users can organize meal deliveries to individuals while ensuring important information such as dietary needs and allergies are accessible to participants. Organizers may also add alternative options, such as gift cards, for participants who are unable to prepare or deliver meals.

"Our platform began with the mission of streamlining meal support for loved ones in need, and sometimes that means sending more than a meal," said Michael Laramee, CEO at Meal Train. "Partnering with InComm Payments makes it even easier for our customers to care for friends and family."

About InComm Payments

InComm Payments is an innovative global payments technology provider. Leveraging dynamic technology and proven expertise, InComm Payments delivers enhanced end-to-end payment platforms and emerging financial technology solutions through a single integration, helping businesses grow across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives, mobile payments, digital currencies and financial services. By enabling omnichannel connections and alternative payment options to an ever-expanding consumer base in an increasingly digital ecosystem, InComm Payments creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences across the globe. With three decades of experience, over 525,000 points of retail and online distribution, 412 global patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, InComm Payments leads the payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InCommPayments.com.

About Meal Train

Meal Train is a platform that makes meal giving around significant life events easy. Launched in 2010, the company creates and strengthens physical communities by reducing the information gap between those in need and those with the capacity to help. Learn more at www.MealTrain.com.

