Azzur Group Appoints Steve Ebersohl as New Chief Commercial Officer

HATBORO, Pa., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Steve Ebersohl as Chief Commercial Officer overseeing the implementation of commercial strategies across the company's expanding business units: Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur Labs, Azzur Consulting, and Azzur Training Center.

Initially founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur Group is a market-leading provider of cGMP services for the pharmaceutical, medical device, advanced therapies, and healthcare industries, with offices, labs, and early-phase manufacturing facilities operating in key industry hotbeds throughout the United States.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Steve brings to Azzur Group more than 25 years of leadership experience at life science and Fortune 100 companies, driving strong sales growth and marketing strategy. Most recently, Steve served as Vice President of Global Medical Marketing for Cytiva, overseeing product development, demand generation, and strategy for the organization's life science and medical audiences. Steve has also held senior sales and marketing roles at Pall Corporation and General Electric.

"I'm pleased to join Azzur Group and build upon the organization's strong foundation to establish a comprehensive commercial program for long-term success," said Steve. "Together with fellow company leaders, we can indeed uncover new possibilities for growth while empowering our clients to deliver life-changing innovations."

Steve holds a master's degree in business administration from Florida Gulf Coast University and bachelor of science degrees in chemistry and biology from Quincy University.

"We are pleased to welcome Steve to Azzur Group at such a pivotal point in Azzur Group's growth as an organization," said Michael Khavinson , Chief Executive Officer, Azzur Group. "With his extensive sales and marketing experience, I'm positive that Steve will accelerate Azzur's business growth, revenue generation, and profitability across our four business units."

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

