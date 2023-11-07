Applied Systems Engineering Inc. joins Persistent Systems Wave Relay® Ecosystem

ASEI to use Persistent Systems products with new MCM Loitering Munition and Ministrike Miniature Munition

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET), announced today that Applied Systems Engineering Inc. ("ASEI"), specialists in navigation systems for loitering munitions, has joined Persistent's Wave Relay® Ecosystem.

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the effectiveness of low-cost drones as a mechanism to deliver a precision strike capability. ASEI advances this concept, through the development of small, loitering, precision guided, munitions, that operate effectively in contested environments. The Wave Relay MANET enables the munitions to network together and operate as a swarm, while receiving target tasking from UAS platforms and dismounted warfighters.

"We were looking for a mature MANET radio—one used by all the services and robust enough to operate in GPS-denied and contested environments," said Shawn Wall, program director at ASEI. "Persistent Systems was the logical choice for a partner."

ASEI is developing a family of munitions to include:

(MCM) Miniature Cruise Missile – a long-range loitering munition, air-to-ground attack, in GPS-denied environments

Ministrike – a miniature munition capable of being air dropped from a UAS or being deployed as a submunition on a larger weapon

The Wave Relay® Ecosystem is an industry alliance of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), and sensor companies all utilizing Persistent's Wave Relay® MANET as their command-and-control and communications network. This standardization enables ASEI munitions to interoperate with soldiers and unmanned systems on the networked battlefield.

"We are excited to have ASEI join our growing Wave Relay® Ecosystem," said Cody Larson, director of Business Development at Persistent Systems. "ASEI has developed a capability that enables small teams of warfighters to exert a disproportional effect on the battlefield through a team organic precision strike capability. This provides a significant advantage to US Forces and our allies while simultaneously serving as a deterrent to those who wish us harm."

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice, and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets.

