PivotalPath Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Hedge Fund Growth through Greater Transparency and Analytics

The company continues to expand its client base and internal team while holding the industry accountable on improving accuracy

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PivotalPath, a leading hedge fund research company, has today announced the celebration of 10 years in business. During this time, the firm has expanded significantly while maintaining true to its mission of challenging the status quo in hedge fund due diligence. By the numbers, PivotalPath now covers over 2,500 institutional quality hedge funds across 40 strategies comprising more than $3 trillion in global hedge fund capital.

"Using PivotalPath provides the best single view of the hedge fund space."

Launched in November of 2013, PivotalPath set out to provide institutional investors with transparency and insight into the hedge fund industry. Over the past decade, the firm has built trust and relationships with both asset allocators and hedge funds – occupying a unique position connecting the two with clear, comprehensive, and actionable data as well as benchmarking intelligence. PivotalPath has also been recognized with numerous industry accolades – most recently being named Best Index Provider by HedgeWeek.

"We're honored to not only have grown substantially as a firm, but to have had a noticeable impact on challenging the traditional hedge fund research process," noted Jon Caplis, founder and CEO of PivotalPath. "Before creating PivotalPath, I was amazed by the responses to a simple question: how can you make an intelligent hedge fund decision when you don't even know all of the relevant options? I'm proud of what we've created and the impressive list of clients who have joined us on this mission. The best is yet to come."

Far too often, allocators have had to rely on sparsely populated databases, indices that do not fully represent the opportunity set, and/or consultants who maintain a concentrated list of approved managers. The lack of transparency has created inefficiencies in allocating capital to hedge funds while hindering the industry's overall growth. PivotalPath has addressed these issues through establishing trust with managers and protecting their confidential information, and only sharing insights with its institutional investor clients. In an opaque space, we provide the tools, insight, and expertise to help allocators evaluate hedge funds in the right context – building the clarity and confidence that drives demand for hedge fund investment.

Clients agree on this trust and transformative approach. "In the hedge fund space, the right information is always essential, but often hard to find and even harder to verify," says Loren Katzovitz, industry veteran and PivotalPath client. "For me and my allocator peers, PivotalPath has so often been the solution to this information gulf - unlocking current fund performance data, delivering strategy deep dives, enabling peer group analysis, and benchmarking our key investments. Using PivotalPath provides the best single view of the hedge fund space."

During the past 10 years, the hedge fund industry has undergone significant changes. Notably, while AUM has more than doubled, the investor base has shifted substantially from Fund of Funds to direct allocation by institutional investors. This overall growth and changing investor profile has fostered the need for an additional level of transparency, with increased demand for comprehensive hedge fund data, unbiased research, accurate indices, and customizable benchmarks.

About PivotalPath

PivotalPath is an award-winning hedge fund research firm. Harnessing our custom research portal, the firm provides a diverse set of institutional investors (who have over $300 billion in combined hedge fund investments) with valuable insights to make informed decisions. Through our dedicated research team, we have built significant trust and lasting partnerships with both allocators and hedge funds by ensuring that allocators evaluate each manager in the right context. PivotalPath protects confidential manager information and only shares insights with its institutional investor clients. We enable these clients with the full cycle of investment due diligence: intelligence reports, analytics, and performance analysis tools. Learn more at www.pivotalpath.com.

