LUNGevity Foundation Unveils New Awareness Video Campaign

Campaign highlights diverse stories of people living with lung cancer

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2023 To kick off activities recognizing Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November, LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, today launched its new educational video and social media campaign.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9217651-lungevity-lung-cancer-awareness-month-video-campaign/

This year's video builds upon the success of a series of previous public service and social media-driven educational campaigns for the lung cancer community. The campaign weaves together the diverse stories of people living with lung cancer to demonstrate that anyone can get lung cancer, and that, thanks to advances in research, people can now live with the disease.

"Through the individual stories featured in this campaign, we want to show that there is no one face of lung cancer," said Linda Wenger, Chief Marketing Officer at LUNGevity Foundation. "LUNGevity is transforming how lung cancer is diagnosed and treated, so that more people can thrive like the survivors showcased in our video."

The awareness campaign will leverage both paid and organic social media channels to disseminate these messages and will direct individuals to LUNGevity's website (www.LUNGevity.org) for additional resources.

This year's educational video campaign received support from AstraZeneca, Sanofi, as well as Gilead and Regeneron.

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease—while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.

Through research, we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through advocacy, we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs.

Through community, we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision—a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit www.LUNGevity.org to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE LUNGevity Foundation