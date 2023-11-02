Congressman Curly Announces Music Catalog Release Dates

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Congressman Curly, a nonprofit (501c3) entertainment company with a social mission to end the US cultural political divide through the use of music, comedy, and film has announced the release dates of its music catalog.

Congressman Curly is a nonprofit (501c3) entertainment company with a social mission to end our cultural political divide through the use of music, comedy, and film. (PRNewswire)

Congressman Curly announces release of music catalog in hopes of driving political unity starting in 2024

The Catalog consists of 25 songs in the genres of rap, pop, rock, jazz and blues. It also contains 2 versions of a theme song. The organization is releasing the catalog as singles over the next 2 years. A song will be released approximately once every 4 weeks on several music streaming platforms including: Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music and Amazon Music.

The organization plans to incorporate the music into short film and live comedy acts starting in 2024 and an off-broadway musical, expected to launch 1st quarter of 2026. The music catalog and release dates can be found at congressmancurly.org/music .

"I am so pleased to have completed this music catalog and feel like it will be a useful tool in creating awareness of the underlying issues driving the political cultural divide in the United States and at the same time be fun to listen to," said Tony Zorc, Executive Director of Congressman Curly.

"I would like to especially thank Nate Middleman from Aboveground Studios based in Baltimore, MD for production of the catalog and Nelson Oseguera, Tito Pediford, Jazze' Divyne and Josh Stokes for their creative contributions," Zorc further stated.

Zorc, a former 2024 US Independent Presidential candidate, believes the deep division in the United States has been created by what he describes as a corrupt Democratic-Republican duopoly that is financially incented to keep division high in America. He believes the solution is cultural unity and claims this to be the mission of the Congressman Curly organization.

About Tony Zorc

Tony Zorc is a Political Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, and Singer/Songwriter. He is the Founder and Executive Director of Congressman Curly, Inc. Visit tonyzorc.com to learn more.

About Congressman Curly

Congressman Curly is a nonprofit (501c3) entertainment company with a social mission to end the US cultural political divide through the use of music, comedy, and film.

Visit congressmancurly.org to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Congressman Curly