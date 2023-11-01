Toronto Police Service and Movember Canada Open the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Toronto Police Service's Movember Campaign, including Chief Myron Demkiw, Deputy Chief Robert Johnson, members of the Toronto Police Mounted Unit, Directors from the Toronto Police Association, and representatives from Movember Canada, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products (TSX) to open the market and celebrate the launch of Movember and the start of the 2023 Movember Campaign.

Draper, a moustachioed 6-year-old Clydesdale, working out of the TPS Mounted Unit, is representing the Toronto Police Service's Movember 2023 campaign.

For more than 10 years, Toronto Police members have been participating in Movember, the leading global men's health charity, by growing moustaches, raising funds, and supporting the organization's mandate: to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives through funding ground-breaking research, and programs that address the critical issues of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Over the last ten years, the annual Toronto Police Movember campaigns have registered over 800 TPS members, and raised over $300,000, with the support of the Toronto Police Service and the Toronto Police Association.

The @TorontoPolice FOLLICLE FORCE campaign page can be found at: https://ca.movember.com/team/2237267

For more information about Movember, please visit www.movember.com

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange