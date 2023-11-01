SCCE & HCCA Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® & Health Care Compliance Association® (SCCE® & HCCA®) is pleased to announce the election of two new members to its Board of Directors effective November 1, 2023, and the re-election of five existing board members to new terms.

The SCCE & HCCA Board of Directors is comprised of 20 individuals and represents a diverse group of compliance and ethics professionals who are dedicated to championing ethical practices and compliance standards in the community by providing oversight and leadership for the association. Visit the SCCE and HCCA websites to learn more about its mission.

SCCE & HCCA's two new board members are:

Adam Balfour , LL.M, Vice President and General Counsel for Corporate Compliance, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Adam enjoys regularly speaking at SCCE's Compliance & Ethics Institute (CEI), has supported the association's Nashville Regional Conferences, and has written for Compliance & Ethics Professional ® magazine and the Ethikos ® newsletter. He is a co-editor of the Compliance and Ethics: Ideas & Answers newsletter and the author of Ethics & Compliance For Humans published by CCI Press in September 2023 .





Betsy Wade , MPH, CHC, CHPC, CNA, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer, Signature HealthCARE, and Faculty Associate, Arizona State University Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation's Health Care Compliance and Regulations Bachelor of Science program. Betsy serves on the faculty of HCCA's Basic Compliance Academy, has assisted with planning the risk track for the annual HCCA Compliance Institute and has spoken at HCCA conferences and webinars. She is a monthly columnist for Compliance Today® magazine, has written articles for the magazine and wrote chapters in the Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual.

The current board members who were elected to new terms are:

Odell Guyton , SCCE Co-Founder & Compliance & Ethics Professional

Shin Jae Kim , TozziniFreire Advogados

Art Weiss , Strategic Compliance and Ethics Advisors

Kelly Willenberg , Kelly Willenberg & Associates

Sheryl Vacca , Providence St. Joseph Health

"At a time when the compliance and ethics profession faces many challenges, we are fortunate to have such a strong Board of Directors comprised of newer faces and others who have been involved with SCCE & HCCA for many years" said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA.

With a combined 19,000+ members in over 100 countries, Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA) is the largest association furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession across all industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, SCCE & HCCA exists to champion ethical practice and compliance standards and to provide the necessary training, publications, certifications, and other resources for ethics and compliance professionals.

