Dean College Announces Exciting Growth in Life Science and Health Programs

New Initiatives Supported by a $600K Grant from Massachusetts Life Sciences Center (MLSC)

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a $600K grant from the MLSC, Dean College is excited to introduce new, advanced scientific equipment to support students and new offerings in the sciences. By growing our programs, the College will be able to support the increasing demand for well-trained lab technicians and research assistants in the local life sciences industry, particularly from low-income and under-represented groups, as well as additional opportunities in manufacturing, project management and sales.

(PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting time for the sciences at Dean," said Scott Sibley, vice president of academic affairs. "This grant and the new equipment will provide Dean students with important skills that will enhance their laboratory experiences and allow for signature work."

The MLSC grant will enable Dean to invest in new equipment and modernized lab space, which will allow for students to experience more real-world applications in the classroom. It will also ensure the science offerings at Dean remain competitive and relevant to the current life sciences landscape and prepare students to join the workforce in a variety of roles.

New equipment being introduced for student use includes spectrophotometers, a high-performance liquid chromatograph, tissue culture equipment, and virtual reality software for anatomy and physiology. The College will also be able to upgrade core pieces of equipment, such as fume hoods, that will enable it to offer organic chemistry and other pre-med requirements to better prepare students for medical school and other life science careers that require a chemistry background.

Both the equipment and the grant will also support the growth of new programs recently introduced at Dean, including pre-physician assistant and pre-physical therapy tracks in biology, pre-athletic training and pre-physical therapy tracks in exercise science, and a new minor in public health.

The College's new tracks in pre-physical assistant, pre-physical therapy and pre-athletic training were developed to address increased student demand and better prepare students to pursue advanced degrees and certifications in these fields. The new minor in public health aims to explore the intersection of science and policy and appeal to students interested in health-related careers.

"Our new programs build on our solid foundation and will provide students with new options for exploration and career opportunities," said Sibley. "All of these programs keep our excellent teaching and mentorship at the core, part of what we call The Dean Difference."

These expanded STEM and life science offerings are part of continued growth at Dean. The College has also recently introduced more hybrid and online classes, minors in cybersecurity and neuroscience, and expanded study away options to enhance the baccalaureate experience and provide more opportunities for students.

For more information, visit www.dean.edu.

About Dean College

Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 150 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dean College