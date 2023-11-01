Daikin Helps Customers Decarbonize With Low-GWP and High-Efficiency Chillers

New air-cooled scroll and screw chillers feature leading refrigerant

and cooling technologies to optimize the environment, indoors and out

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today announced two new products that add to its lineup of Trailblazer® air-cooled scroll and Pathfinder® air-cooled screw chillers, and build on the company's commitment to helping customers decarbonize their facilities. Daikin's new Trailblazer (model AGZ-F) is one of the first chillers available in North America with low-global warming potential (GWP) and highly efficient R-32 refrigerant. The company has also added a closed-loop version of the Pathfinder with Free Cooling (model AWV) to its portfolio. Ideal for data centers and other energy-intense applications, this chiller delivers the efficiency benefits of an integrated water-side economizer, commonly known as "free cooling," while eliminating the need to use glycol in the building water loop as an antifreeze.

"There is no single path to reducing a facility's carbon emissions and climate impact. It takes a combination of low-GWP refrigerants and efficiency gains, along with electrification technologies, to make significant strides," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied. "The latest chillers are two additions to the extensive toolkit we have to help customers wherever they are on their decarbonization journey."

Trailblazer AGZ-F with R-32

While there are other low-GWP refrigerants on the market, the low-GWP plus high capacity and efficiency of R-32 is a leading combination for decarbonization. With R-32, Trailblazer AGZ-F delivers 10% greater capacity and efficiency versus previous models, with the potential to provide cost savings and reduce carbon emissions. Also, with a 33% reduced footprint and 10% reduced weight, AGZ-F presents a more compact solution for engineers, contractors, and building owners and operators cognizant of limited space.

With a 30- to 240-ton range, AGZ-F features composite condenser fan blades as well for a simpler mechanical design with less potential for parts failures and related maintenance spend.

The use of R-32 proactively addresses federal legislation to phase out higher-GWP refrigerants such as R-410A. Along with the new Trailblazer chiller, Daikin is working to integrate R-32 into more of its applied offerings. That's because the refrigerant has a reduced GWP compared to R-410A, which lessens the warming impact per pound of refrigerant. R-32 also requires a lower refrigerant charge per ton of cooling compared to popular alternatives, reducing the amount of refrigerant needed. And R-32 has a positive impact on unit efficiency, which trims the kilowatt-hour consumption and grid-level emissions associated with electricity grids that rely heavily on fossil fuels to generate electricity.

Pathfinder AWV with Closed-Loop Free Cooling

As data centers continue to scale exponentially, there has been increasing customer interest in HVAC systems that don't require an antifreeze in the facility water loop. The Pathfinder AWV with Closed-Looped Free Cooling eliminates the need to add glycol to the building's water loop to prevent freezing in colder climates. By pairing an intermediate heat exchanger with the chiller, glycol can be used outdoors in the chiller, but remains isolated from the building water loop, which reduces any potential impact to performance and maintenance inside the facility.

While data centers will undoubtedly benefit, it can also be useful for other applications that need cooling regardless of season including hospitals, and indoor agricultural and manufacturing facilities. The variation allows the chiller to be used in a wider variety of climates, while still driving the efficiencies associated with free cooling.

Closed-loop free cooling uses outdoor air to naturally cool the fluid loop, reducing compressor work and increasing chiller efficiency. It also operates without needing water from a cooling tower. This drastically cuts water consumption, as well as costs for water, sewer and chemical treatment.

Daikin technologies, including Pathfinder, have received recognition from numerous organizations, including the AHR Innovation Award and Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year awards. To learn more about the Trailblazer AGZ-F, the Pathfinder AWV and the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, or to find a local sales representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com. Follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn for the latest on commercial HVAC equipment, services and trends.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

