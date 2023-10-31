Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Highlights

Net Sales were $2,349 million , a decrease of 4% versus the prior year quarter.

Net Income was $170 million , a decrease of 12% versus the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $482 million , an increase of 9% versus the prior year quarter.

Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.55 , a decrease of 11% versus the prior year quarter.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share were $0.74 , an increase of 10% versus the prior year quarter.

Continued progress of multi-year coated recycled paperboard (CRB) system transformation.

Completed acquisition and commenced integration of Bell Incorporated in September.

Published 2022 ESG Report demonstrating progress on Vision 2025 ESG goals.

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leading fiber-based consumer packaging company, today reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

Net Income for third quarter 2023 was $170 million, or $0.55 per share, based upon 309.2 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to third quarter 2022 Net Income of $193 million, or $0.62 per share, based upon 309.6 million weighted average diluted shares.

The third quarters of 2023 and 2022 were impacted by a net negative $42 million and a net positive $3 million of special charges, respectively. When adjusting for special charges and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2023 was $229 million, or $0.74 per diluted share. This compares to third quarter 2022 Adjusted Net Income of $207 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "We made further progress toward achieving Vision 2025 goals in the quarter, operating the business at sustained, higher margin levels supported by our innovation engine and focus on consumer packaging. Our multi-year CRB system transformation continues with the 550,000-ton K2 recycled paperboard machine fully ramped and operating at or above committed efficiency and quality levels. Correspondingly, with the recent decommissioning of our longest-running CRB machine, we have removed approximately 480,000 tons of higher-cost, less-efficient production capacity since beginning the project in 2019. Paperboard quality on our state-of-the-art machine is generating significant interest and we recently sold our first packaging solution utilizing the new Pacesetter Rainier recycled paperboard. Finally, in alignment with our balanced approach to capital allocation and investments for growth, we completed the Bell Incorporated acquisition during the quarter, further expanding our portfolio of solutions into new product categories.

"Despite the continuing modest impact to packaging volume caused by inventory normalization and some fluctuations in consumer purchasing behavior, we delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth and margin expansion in the quarter. We exercised a disciplined approach to production and actively managed our supply to the current demand environment. During the quarter, we reduced paperboard production by 150,000 tons. Importantly, we remain on track to achieve $1.9 billion in Adjusted EBITDA, the midpoint of guidance for 2023, an increase of $300 million from 2022. In addition, leverage exiting the year is expected to return to the lower end of our targeted range. We were pleased to publish our 2022 ESG Report in September, and to learn in early October the Science Based Targets initiative approved our 2032 carbon reduction goals. We are focused on driving innovation with customers and advancing the circularity of our products. As we do this, we are fulfilling our purpose to package life's everyday moments for a renewable future."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Net Sales decreased 4% to $2,349 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $2,451 million in the prior year period. The $102 million decrease was driven by $223 million of unfavorable volume/mix. This was partially offset by $92 million of positive pricing and $29 million of foreign exchange impact.

EBITDA

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $448 million, $16 million higher than the third quarter of 2022. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special charges, Adjusted EBITDA was $482 million in the third quarter of 2023 versus $441 million in the third quarter of 2022. When comparing against the prior year quarter, Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by $92 million in pricing, $32 million in commodity input cost deflation, $19 million in favorable net performance, and $5 million of foreign exchange impact. This was partially offset by $64 million in unfavorable volume/mix and $43 million in labor, benefits and other inflation.

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) increased $73 million during the third quarter of 2023 to $5,608 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. Total Net Debt (Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents) increased $52 million during the third quarter of 2023 to $5,462 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company returned $39 million in total capital to stockholders, including $31 million in dividend payments and $8 million via share repurchases, in the third quarter of 2023. The Company's third quarter 2023 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.0x Adjusted EBITDA compared to 3.0x at the end of the second quarter 2023.

At September 30, 2023, the Company had available liquidity of $1,185 million, including the undrawn availability under its global revolving credit facilities.

Net Interest Expense was $62 million in the third quarter of 2023, higher when compared to $53 million reported in the third quarter of 2022 due to higher interest rates.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 were $207 million, higher when compared to $84 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to the Waco, Texas CRB mill project.

Third quarter 2023 Income Tax Expense was $54 million, up from $49 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company updated its 2023 guidance to reflect current expectations and the acquisition of Bell Incorporated, which closed during the third quarter.

Net Sales are expected to be $9.5 billion to $9.6 billion .

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $1.875 billion to $1.925 billion .

Adjusted Cash Flow is expected to be $600 million to $700 million .

Net Leverage Ratio at year-end is expected to be 2.6x to 2.7x Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Excluding Amortization of Purchased Intangibles) is expected to be $2.85 to $3.00 .

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Please note that a tabular reconciliation of Net Organic Sales Growth, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS (Excluding Amortization of Purchased Intangibles), Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow and Total Net Debt is attached to this release.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today (October 31, 2023) to discuss the results of third quarter 2023. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by referencing conference ID 856688 and dialing:

833-470-1428 from the United States ,

833-950-0062 from Canada , and

929-526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada .

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements of the Company's expectations in this press release, including but not limited to updated 2023 Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Adjusted Earning per Diluted Share guidance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, continuing pressure for lower cost products, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans, and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally and the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's U.S. federal income tax attributes to offset U.S. federal income taxes and the timing related to the Company's future U.S. federal income tax payments. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales $ 2,349 $ 2,451 $ 7,179 $ 7,054 Cost of Sales 1,799 1,940 5,563 5,715 Selling, General and Administrative 220 203 622 569 Other Expense, Net 15 6 48 6 Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges, and Exit

Activities, Net 28 9 62 126 Income from Operations 287 293 884 638 Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Income (Expense) (1) 2 (2) 5 Interest Expense, Net (62) (53) (180) (143) Income before Income Taxes 224 242 702 500 Income Tax Expense (54) (49) (175) (134) Net Income $ 170 $ 193 $ 527 $ 366









Net Income Per Share — Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ 1.71 $ 1.18 Net Income Per Share — Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.62 $ 1.70 $ 1.18









Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 308.3 308.8 308.4 308.9 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 309.2 309.6 309.3 309.7

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) In millions, except share and per share amounts September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 146 $ 150 Receivables, Net 881 879 Inventories, Net 1,741 1,606 Other Current Assets 90 71 Total Current Assets 2,858 2,706 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 4,799 4,579 Goodwill 2,072 1,979 Intangible Assets, Net 819 717 Other Assets 357 347 Total Assets $ 10,905 $ 10,328





LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities:



Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 762 $ 53 Accounts Payable 944 1,123 Other Accrued Liabilities 732 757 Total Current Liabilities 2,438 1,933 Long-Term Debt 4,821 5,200 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 679 668 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 426 377





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

or outstanding — — Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 306,869,053 and

307,116,089 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively 3 3 Capital in Excess of Par Value 2,059 2,054 Retained Earnings 876 469 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (399) (377) Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 2,539 2,149 Noncontrolling Interest 2 1 Total Equity 2,541 2,150 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 10,905 $ 10,328

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, In millions 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income $ 527 $ 366 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization 465 415 Deferred Income Taxes 18 67 Amount of Postretirement Expense Less Than Funding (6) (17) Other Asset Impairment Adjustments 23 93 Other, Net 61 43 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (386) (347) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 702 620 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Capital Spending (575) (429) Packaging Machinery Spending (17) (16) Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired (361) — Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 110 83 Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (27) (2) Other, Net (5) (3) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (875) (367) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of Common Stock (37) (22) Payments on Debt (18) (10) Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 3,631 3,166 Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (3,266) (3,387) Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (22) (18) Dividends Paid (92) (69) Other, Net (8) 9 Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Financing Activities 188 (331) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (8) (11) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 7 (89) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period (includes $5 million classified as held for

sale as of December 31, 2022) 155 172 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period (includes $16 million and $1 million as classified

as held for sale as of September 30, 2023 and 2022 respectively) $ 162 $ 83

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, Total Net Debt and Net Organic Sales Growth. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges (income) associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special charges. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Net Organic Sales Growth provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Net Organic Sales Growth are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, liquidity or net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Net Organic Sales Growth should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio and Net Organic Sales Growth may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income $ 170

$ 193

$ 527

$ 366 Add:













Income Tax Expense 54

49

175

134 Interest Expense, Net 62

53

180

143 Depreciation and Amortization 162

137

469

418 EBITDA $ 448

$ 432

$ 1,351

$ 1,061 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special

Charges, and Exit Activities, Net (a) 34

9

68

126 Adjusted EBITDA $ 482

$ 441

$ 1,419

$ 1,187















Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 20.5 %

18.0 %

19.8 %

16.8 %















Net Income $ 170

$ 193

$ 527

$ 366 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special

Charges, and Exit Activities, Net (a) 34

9

68

126 Accelerated Depreciation Related to Shutdown 21

—

53

7 Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special Charges and

Exit Activities, Net, Accelerated Depreciation and Other Tax Items (13)

(12)

(28)

(9) Amortization Related to Purchased Intangible Assets, Net of Tax 17

17

49

51 Adjusted Net Income (b) $ 229

$ 207

$ 669

$ 541















Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic (b) $ 0.74

$ 0.67

$ 2.17

$ 1.75 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (b) $ 0.74

$ 0.67

$ 2.16

$ 1.75

(a) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, $6 million is recorded in costs of sales for inventory write-offs related to the CRB machine decommission. (b) Excludes amortization related to purchased intangibles.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

December 31, In millions 2023

2022

2022 Net Income $ 683

$ 405

$ 522 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 235

144

194 Interest Expense, Net 234

178

197 Depreciation and Amortization 607

552

556 EBITDA 1,759

1,279

1,469 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other

Special Charges, and Exit Activities, Net 73

192

131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,832

$ 1,471

$ 1,600













September 30,

September 30,

December 31, Calculation of Net Debt: 2023

2022

2022 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 762

$ 300

$ 53 Long-Term Debt (a) 4,846

5,227

5,230 Less:









Cash and Cash Equivalents (146)

(82)

(150) Total Net Debt $ 5,462

$ 5,445

$ 5,133











Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 2.98

3.70

3.21

(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



Nine Months Ended

September 30, In millions 2023

2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 702

$ 620 Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities 83

81 Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Shutdown and Other Special

Charges, and Exit Activities, Net 16

36 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 801

$ 737 Capital Spending (592)

(445) Adjusted Cash Flow $ 209

$ 292

Calculation of Net Organic Sales Growth: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, In millions 2023

2022 2023

2022 Net Sales $ 2,349

$ 2,451 $ 7,179

$ 7,054 Open Market Paperboard Sales (Paperboard Mills

Segment) (236)

(345) (804)

(933) Impact of Purchased Sales from Acquisitions (a) (9)

— (9)

— Impact of Pricing (a) (98)

— (454)

— Impact of Foreign Exchange (b) (29)

— 8

— Net Organic Sales $ 1,977

$ 2,106 $ 5,920

$ 6,121 Net Organic Sales Growth (6.1) %



(3.3) %





(a) Represents pricing from converting sales, including price recovery from acquisitions. (b) Impact of Foreign Exchange is measured as the increase or decrease in sales for the current period by applying prior period foreign currency exchange rates to present a constant currency comparison to prior periods.

