Agendia® Collaborates with National Cancer Institute, SWOG Cancer Research Network for Phase III Trial; Led by University of Michigan's Dr. Erin Cobain

SWOG S2206 will use MammaPrint® breast cancer recurrence test to examine response to immunotherapy in women with high-risk HR+ breast cancer.

IRVINE, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a global leader in innovative genomic technology and diagnostic tests, is collaborating with National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National institutes of Health and SWOG Cancer Research Network, funded by NCI, for a new clinical trial that will test the effectiveness of neoadjuvant immunotherapy for high-risk HR+ breast cancer patients.

SWOG Trial S2206 (NCT06058377) is a prospective, randomized, Phase III trial focused on the application of immunotherapy in patients with MammaPrint High 2 Hormone Receptor (HR)-Positive, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-Negative Stage II-III Breast Cancer. This trial is sponsored by NCI and led by SWOG with participation of the National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN). Agendia's MammaPrint gene expression profiling test analyzes 70 genes associated with breast cancer recurrence and classifies patients with early-stage breast cancer as having a low or high risk of distant metastasis within four categories: UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2.

Dr. Erin Cobain, MD, University of Michigan, will be the Principal Investigator of S2206. Also collaborating on the study is Dr. Lajos Pusztai, MD, PhD, Yale University Cancer Center, who serves as the SWOG Breast Cancer Committee Chair.

"We have known for many years that gene expression profiling tests such as MammaPrint can be used in the clinic to determine if chemotherapy treatment will improve the likelihood of cure for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer," said Dr. Cobain. "We now have emerging evidence to suggest that gene expression profiling may also help identify which estrogen receptor positive breast cancers benefit from immunotherapy treatment. The goal of this study is to further increase the likelihood of cure by delivering immunotherapy to the patients most likely to benefit based on the unique features of their tumor."

The I-SPY2 trial observed that patients with Stage II/III ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer with a MammaPrint High 2 (MP2) result had a significantly increased rate of pathologic complete response (pCR) when treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. 1,2

"A subset of estrogen receptor positive breast cancers share many molecular and clinical similarities with triple negative cancers and has high rates of recurrence, despite best current therapies," added Dr. Pusztai. "We are excited to launch a randomized clinical trial for these MammaPrint High 2 risk cancers aiming to further improve cure rates by adding immunotherapy to preoperative chemotherapy."

In this trial, patients with MP High 2 results will be randomized to two study arms to test if adding durvalumab (NSC 778709) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy can increase pCR rates, shift residual cancer burden to lower values and improve invasive breast cancer free survival in HR positive MP High 2 breast cancers.

"The application of immunotherapy to women with HR positive breast cancer in S2206, using MammaPrint as the biomarker to identify those most likely to benefit, is a major step in our efforts to improve the care of women with high-risk HR positive breast cancer. The insights we gain from this landmark trial may well provide new and much-needed therapeutic options for these women," noted Dr. Audeh. "We at Agendia are thrilled and honored to be partnering with SWOG and the SWOG investigators in such an important endeavor, seeking new data to support our collective goals of optimizing treatment and improving outcomes for women with breast cancer."

The study aims to enroll 960 patients with MP High 2 results at SWOG member sites and other sites within the National Cancer Institute's National Clinical Trial Network throughout the United States.

