SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS UNVEILS THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR HIS NEW MOVIE "OFF THE GRID"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sean "Diddy" Combs releases his official trailer for "Off the Grid" vividly bringing to life an R&B love story.

"Off the Grid" tells the journey of escaping from the world with his romantic lover —a space free of distractions and communications, immersing oneself in love with no phones allowed. The essence of a whirlwind romance with passion, drama and the enduring spirit of love.

Co-starring the rising breakout star, Ugandan actress and supermodel Eva Apio. This is the acting debut for the London based actress and supermodel, who is also a philanthropist with her own foundation in Uganda (Apio Foundation) helping underprivileged children. Apio was handpicked by Combs throughout a 3-month casting process over hundreds of other auditioning leading ladies. "Working with Eva was an incredible experience; her talent and energy brought my vision to life," said Diddy.

Directed and written by Combs, this film is based on the love stories in his #1 R&B album "The Love Album: Off the Grid" and stands as a testament to Combs' creative genius and ability to innovate, redefine boundaries and captivate audiences in multifaceted ways. This film serves as Combs' 8th acting role in a movie and his directorial debut.

Love Records is an all-R&B label dedicated to creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of world-class artists, producers, and songwriters. Founded by Combs in 2021, Love Records represents a shift in R&B anchored in collaboration and artist partnerships. Grammy Award winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jozzy is the first artist to be signed to the label and released her "Songs for Women, Free Game for Nxxxas" album in February 2023. Love Records released Combs' The Love Album: Off The Grid September 15, 2023.

