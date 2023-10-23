Runa Expands its Global Digital Value Payout Network, Now Supporting Growth of Gig, Disbursements, and Crypto Platforms

Runa's mass payout capabilities expand to over 40 countries, enabling instant crypto disbursements, affiliate and gig worker payouts in Asia, the US, Latin America, Europe, and Africa

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runa , the digital value infrastructure for instant global B2C payments, today announced a record expansion during 2023, following the launch of its latest, first-of-its-kind payment rail that unlocks all forms of digital value earlier this year. Over the past year, the company has diversified its customer base and introduced over 1,500 new payout types. Runa's digital value network now includes over 3,500 payouts in more than 40 countries and 25 currencies, enabling fee-free, instant global B2C payouts reaching over 2 billion consumers globally.

"Runa's phenomenal growth around the world throughout 2023 demonstrates that businesses and consumers are hungry for better ways to use, store, and transfer the digital value they possess," said Aron Alexander, CEO and Founder of Runa. "Existing credit card rails, payment solutions, and digital wallets are not flexible enough to accommodate many modern use cases, and people cannot use their digital stored-value assets how and when they would like. We look forward to further expanding our solutions that unlock the full potential of digital value and provide a secure and efficient digital value infrastructure to businesses and merchants worldwide."

Runa now powers a range of global platform businesses, with new use cases launched in 2023 including gig economy payments, rebates, affiliate disbursements and crypto cashout. Unlocking new uses for digital value equips merchants and software businesses with a straightforward means of growing sales and bolstering customer relationships.

Singapore, where 7 in 10 consumers describe themselves as loyalty program enthusiasts, is prominent among the new markets where Runa launched in 2023. Singapore is a highly digitized society where almost all businesses conduct cross-border operations, and these factors, coupled with Singaporeans' high levels of engagement with loyalty programs, made its market an ideal fit for Runa's offering. Runa has already released 121 payout types in Singapore, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences. Key partnerships include Grab, 7 Eleven, Best Denki, Food Panda, IKEA, Paris Baguette, Qoo10, Zalora, Tada, and more.

Founded as WeGift in 2016, Runa leverages the closed-loop prepaid and stored value ecosystem once used primarily for gift card processing to offer an all-encompassing digital payment network for all categories of digital assets. Runa's digital value infrastructure serves as a seamless and cost-effective mechanism for businesses to facilitate instant payouts to customers and employees. This expansive global digital value network enhances the liquidity of a wide array of digital assets by unifying various payment methods, currency issuers, merchant connectivity, stored value processors, and technology providers on a singular, cohesive software layer.

Visit runa.io to explore the website and learn about Runa's solutions.

About Runa

Runa is a digital value payments infrastructure and network that enables people to pay and get paid by anyone, anywhere, instantly. The Runa network reaches more than 2 billion people and connects merchants, organizations, and individuals for fast, affordable, and data-rich payouts in more than 30 countries and 20 currencies.

Organizations of all types rely on Runa's infrastructure to power the movement of digital value and better serve their constituents. Runa provides direct connections to its network partners, enabling value to move more efficiently and economically than legacy solutions. Thousands of the world's top brands use Runa to reward, incentivize, and disburse funds.

Runa is headquartered in London with a globally distributed team. Our investors include Element Ventures, CommerzVentures, Clocktower Ventures, Volution Capital, AlbionVC, and SAP

For more information, visit runa.io .

Media Contact

Ben Crome

Headline Media

Ben@headline.media

UK: +44 7481 249328

View original content:

SOURCE Runa