ATTITUDE Introduces New Pregnancy & Baby Collections, Reducing The Stress of Choosing Quality Products At A Life Changing Time

Blooming Belly & Baby Leaves in Bar Collections include clean ingredients & are EWG VERIFIED™, ensuring confidence in global footprint without sacrificing effectiveness.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powered by kindness, transparency, and solidarity, ATTITUDE™, the Canadian leader in beauty and home care products that has been committed to progressing a uniquely wasteful society , is proud to introduce their exceptional standards to two solid body care collections for pregnant women and babies. Inspired by young parents' daily lives and the desire to offer high quality, plastic-free, and vegan products, ATTITUDE's Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ in bar products are EWG VERIFIED™ and packaged in FSC-certified cardboard sourced from sustainable forests.

ATTITUDE Blooming Belly & BabyLeaves (PRNewswire)

The new ATTITUDE Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ in bar collections are made up of 8 solid, plastic-free body care products to meet every need, from breastfeeding, pregnancy, and newborn care. Formulated with 99.2% ingredients of natural origin, Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ let you enjoy tender, bonding family moments with complete peace of mind.

Blooming Belly™ Collection:

Pregnancy Nursing Balm ($15.95)

Pregnancy Stretch Mark Prevention Oil ($19.95)

Pregnancy Body Butter ($19.95)

Baby Leaves™ Collection:

Baby Face & Cheeks Balm ($15.95)

Baby Massage Oil ($15.95)

Bay Diaper Cream ($15.95)

Baby Shampoo & Body Soap ($15.95)

"From the beginning, ATTITUDE™ has sought to create clean, accessible, and effective products for the whole family. Almost five years ago, we decided to raise the bar by offering plastic-free options that are just as effective. Today, we're delighted to introduce Blooming Belly and Baby Leaves , which we see as the future of body care for mothers and babies." stated JF Bernier, Co-Founder and CEO.

The Blooming Belly™ and Baby Leaves™ Collections are available on attitudeliving.com and amazon.com .

About ATTITUDE ™

ATTITUDE™ is revolutionizing the beauty industry with clean, performance-proven products in eco-innovative packaging. The products are EWG VERIFIED™, PETA certified, and formulated with advanced naturally derived ingredients to deliver the best for the body and the planet. ATTITUDE™ has its own in-house laboratory and state-of- the-art facility, giving them the scale to enhance their unique ability to invent and develop new, high-quality products.

www.attitudeliving.com

Media Contact:

attitude@behrmancesa.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATTITUDE