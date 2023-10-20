MJV Innovation to Sponsor InsureTech (ITC) Vegas

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation is sponsoring this year's InsureTech (ITC) conference in Las Vegas. ITC is the world's largest gathering for insurance innovation and brings together the industry's top leaders, investors and entrepreneurs. The conference is taking place on October 31 - November 2, 2023 at Mandalay Bay. MJV's team will be located at Booth 3207 at level 1.

"We are excited to be joining ITC Vegas as a sponsor," said MJV CEO Mauricio Vianna. "The insurance industry is at the forefront of exciting innovative shifts and MJV is proud to be a part of enabling that through our digital and big data capabilities."

MJV has created a personalized Curatorship & Insights offer for ITC Vegas. This opportunity is designed for companies looking to stay on the cutting edge of innovation, seeking inspiration, and staying connected with relevant industry trends.MJV will curate the most significant content for your business, capture insights from the event, and deliver strategic material.

MJV Innovation serves leading insurance companies in areas including innovation, business transformation and analytics. Clients include Liberty Mutual, Aegon, Mapfre, and Zurich Insurance Group.

MJV also hosts an online Insurance Hub , a digital platform for resources on the latest trends and practices in the insurance industry.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at https://www.mjvinnovation.com

