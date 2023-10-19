"The King of Hard Money" is now building in South Los Angeles

A multi-unit low-income apartment building is being built.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The soil has already been tested, the outline, the permits and the overall clearance has been done to build a three-story building apartment in a main intersection in South Los Angeles.

HML Investments Logo (PRNewswire)

"This project will be raising the bar in the way low-income housing is being built," said Hard Money Lender Yanni Raz, who recently made the transition to become a builder with a few ongoing projects.

This South Los Angeles project located at 8717 S Central Ave, is designed to be 100% affordable housing, with 20-units total. 18 of which will be designated low income, one, very low income and one extremely low income.

"Homelessness in a city like Los Angeles is no joke, we have partnered up with organizations that are the link between us and the vulnerable people that need housing. The City of Los Angeles has a whole army of individuals working to end homelessness, and I think we should be grateful for that."

"By the first quarter of 2025, South Los Angeles will have a new building and we will be helping low-income families and individuals find a home," added Raz.

Yanni Raz is the CEO of HML Investments a Hard Money Lending company founded in 2014 and is based in the San Fernando Valley.

Media Inquiries:

Mirthala Salinas

mirthala@hmlinvestments.com

818-434-1333

