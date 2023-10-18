Owning Aims to Help Make Homes More Affordable

Online Lender Re-engineered its Platform to Offer Lower Rates

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the lowest level of housing affordability since 1984, Owning has re-engineered the entire company with one goal in mind: to offer the lowest rates possible. Everything has been turned upside-down to eliminate unnecessary overhead and maniacally drive down costs. The result was a new mortgage platform that produces rates that are typically .5% lower than other lenders and often even more. On a $400,000 home, the savings on a 30-year fixed mortgage would be over $1,270 per year and more than $38,000 over the life of the loan.

The key is focus. Rather than trying to be all things to all people, Owning focuses specifically on conforming loans up to $750,000, and borrowers with credit scores above 640 and no self-employed income. The platform is an integrated system that all works together. Proprietary technology handles as much of the loan processing as possible, and the process is streamlined to maximize efficiency. Owning provides 24-hour fully underwritten approvals and can close in ten days or less, offering the Owning Closing Guarantee that customers will close on time.

Jason Bateman, the General Manager of Owning, states that Owning strives to "offer the best rates in the market, while providing the service necessary to earn borrowers' confidence for purchase money transactions. In today's market, with interest rates the highest in a generation and inventory low, we are saving borrowers money while at the same time helping them make the strongest offers possible in competitive situations. The experts are predicting that, given today's lack of inventory and affordability levels, it may take years before home affordability returns to normal."

Not if Owning has anything to say about it.

About Owning

Owning, a technology-powered mortgage lender licensed in 44 states, offers low rates that are typically .5% lower than other lenders. Owning focuses on conforming loans up to $750k and buyers with credit scores above 640 and no self-employment income. By leveraging a fully digital mortgage platform and streamlining the mortgage experience, Owning can provide 24-hour fully underwritten approvals along with the Owning Closing Guarantee. For more information, please visit www.owning.com.

