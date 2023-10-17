Vecto Selected to Present at InsureTech Connect 2023 in Vegas

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vecto, a vendor-neutral platform that offers alternatives to traditional replacement vehicles, has been selected as one of ten companies to present on stage at ITC Vegas 2023, the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation. Their founder and CEO, Brian Aumueller, will be delivering the presentation on October 31st to a global group of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and founders.

"We are thrilled to be chosen," said Bryan Kocol, Co-Founder & CTO of Vecto. "This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our innovative solution. We see Vecto as the future of rental replacement, where every insurer can give their customers the ability to choose whatever transportation option that best fits their needs. Our platform can do this while simultaneously lowering costs for insurers, and we look forward to sharing our progress at ITC."

ITC Vegas is the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation, combining unbeatable networking with what's new and next, ensuring your time will be spent meeting more people, sourcing more solutions, and creating valuable partnerships.

Vecto is currently onboarding insurers who have an interest in broadening their rental replacement options in the traditional rental sense, as well as those who would like to add alternative transportation options like ridesharing and any other transportation models that prove themselves in the market moving forward. Their vendor-neutral platform has a simple workflow that limits the administrative burden on adjusters offering these types of services to insureds and claimants.

