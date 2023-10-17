iMemories Launches Smart TV Apps for Television Streaming of Digitized Memories

– Apps Mark Milestone in Social Entertainment from Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company of 2023 –

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading home movie and photo digitization company iMemories has announced its foray into the entertainment industry with the launch of its Smart TV and streaming media player apps for every platform, allowing people worldwide to stream their cherished memories right on their television. The iMemories app displays on a Smart TV menu just like Netflix, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Paramount+ and more, providing quick and easy access to high-quality, digitized home movies and photos.

Customers who have digitized their memories through iMemories now have ease-of-access to those memories through streaming media players including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Chromecast with Google TV, as well as Smart TVs by Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Hisense, and Philips. This marks the very first opportunity for consumers to watch their best moments on their own televisions, the same way they would queue up a movie or their current Netflix series of choice.

This breakthrough innovation comes from a brand that was named a Fast Company World's Most Innovative Company of 2023 for video—a coveted designation that puts iMemories at the forefront of social entertainment and analog memory digitization. Fast Company's editors and writers select companies making the biggest strides around the globe, with the World's Most Innovative Companies being one of its most highly anticipated editorial features of the year.

iMemories is the largest and most trusted digitization company in the world, with more than 1 million customers converting and preserving over 100 million home movies and photos that date back to the 1950s. The tech company produces high-quality digital versions of analog memories stored on 8mm/16mm/Super 8 film reels, Betamax/VHS/8mm/Hi8/MiniDV videotapes, photo prints, slides, negatives and more, and provides access via iMemories Cloud where memories can be viewed and shared on any device—and now watched on television.

"This is just the beginning of iMemories becoming a leader in social entertainment," said iMemories founder & CEO Mark Rukavina. "While we recognize that our primary business function and focus is digitizing analog home movies and photos, those memories become social entertainment the moment they're digitized—to be watched on the big screen and enjoyed by friends and family. We're proud to be the first and only company in the world offering this cutting-edge opportunity."

iMemories was launched in 2005 to help individuals and families reminisce about their greatest moments and relive past occasions with the people they love. Since then, the company has provided countless families with a way to view older memories tucked away in storage boxes, allowing them to gather and share stories of their times together. iMemories has digitized more than 100 million memories over its 18 years of business and has earned a 4.8 satisfaction rating with verified customers.

"Some of life's greatest moments are when we're gathered with family and friends, sharing stories, reminiscing, and laughing together," said iMemories President and COO Steve Krell. "This is the very heart of iMemories—a company dedicated to not only preserving your treasured memories, but providing opportunities to relive wonderful moments that make you smile. With our new streaming apps, we're providing a way for people to do that with ease and convenience."

iMemories is committed to being the leader in social entertainment, storing digitized memories in iMemories Cloud and streaming them to every phone, tablet, and computer. As the entertainment culture has evolved, television has become another screen in our multi-screen world where we stream favorite shows and movies. Thanks to iMemories' product innovation, streaming can now include your own digitized home movies and photos.

Questions about the new streaming apps can be directed to iMemories founder and CEO Mark Rukavina at mark@imemories.com. Learn more about iMemories online, at https://www.imemories.com.

About iMemories

iMemories is a first-of-its-kind social entertainment company that has been digitizing analog memories since 2005—providing individuals and families with an opportunity to experience the joy of reliving their greatest moments time and time again. The company has since come to dominate an industry focused on preserving and sharing a lifetime of memories, taking older home movie films, videotapes, photo prints, negatives and slides, and digitizing them with pristine quality so they last for generations. Their innovative apps and iMemories Cloud streaming and storage service allow customers to instantly view and share memories on any device, organize them, and add to them over time. Their customer-centric team is based in Scottsdale, Ariz., where they have digitized more than 100 million memories to date. For more information, please visit https://www.imemories.com.

