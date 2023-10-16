D2L Highlights New D2L Brightspace Product Features to Help Enhance Accessibility and Ease of Use

Contextual AI support and easier partner integrations can help enhance the learning experience

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global learning technology company, today highlighted enhanced Brightspace product features — developed over the past six months — that can help global learners and educators simplify the learning experience by bringing learning solutions together in one place.

"I'm thrilled to share that D2L continues to invest in its existing solutions and broaden its portfolio of products, partner solutions and services to assist educators, organizations, and learners in their readiness for the future," said Rajesh Talpade, Senior Vice President of Product Management at D2L. "D2L's new and enhanced product features can make it easier than ever to offer effective learning in online and blended environments to help see that learners have the opportunity to succeed."

New D2L Solution for Businesses

Announced in September 2023, D2L introduced a new, all-in-one solution for businesses: D2L for Business. This integrated, easy-to-use corporate solution combines the benefits of an existing network of world-class education providers, skill development solutions, and expert consulting services as an learning experience platform (LXP).

Empowering Learners, Educators and Administrators

Brightspace functionalities and offerings that can provide customers with tools and resources to help enhance outcomes and save time. Brightspace now offers:

Even more Creator+ tools for educators, including: new accessible layouts, expanded types of interactive elements, and a fully accessible hotspot practice question type. This can help enable educators to continue building beautiful and instructionally sound content using familiar Brightspace workflows.

An AI-driven, first line of contexual help and support embedded within Brightspace Brightspace Virtual Assistant.

More datasets and improved data dashboards to help make it easier for educators and businesses to gain insights and understand metrics in their organizations.

Simplifying Workflows

Recent Brightspace updates continue to make workflows more intuitive, efficient, effective and consistent. This includes:

An improved Quiz experience that can offer support for high-stakes exams with strict time limits, support for synchronous quizzing windows, and other improvements.

A familiar and upgraded Discussion experience with workflows to help bring new functionality to educators.

New content authoring functionality to help make it easier to manage both the required and optional course materials. In addition, enhancements to the Media Library are now more user-friendly, with new time-saving indicators to track progress and surface common actions. And, new changes to course merging options that can empower educators and save administrative time.

New self-enrollment enhancements for Brightspace customers that offer professional development opportunities and allow educators to see that learners are enrolling in the right courses.

Uniting a Stronger Ecosystem

D2L has also enhanced its robust learning ecosystem by simplifying access to Brightspace and encouraging new interactions among educators, administrators, and learners. These updates, features and tools include:

An easier, course registration process through Course Merchant , a modern e-commerce experience, whose front-end course catalog and payment and enrollment system is now offered as a D2L product after more than nine years as a key integration partner.

Visualized Brightspace Analytics within Ellucian Experience , help advisors to quickly identify at-risk learners by aggregating Brightspace data with external data to holistically determine appropriate intervention.

Early access to D2L Link, which can connect Brightspace with the systems of record clients use every day. The integrations enabled through D2L Link can help minimize manual tasks and see that data is synchronized between systems.

D2L's new IntegrationHub , built on LTI 1.3. and launched as a new catalog site that lists partner solutions that are available for integrations with Brightpsace. The IntegrationHub makes it easy for Brightspace users to browse D2L's extensive list of integrated technologies and solutions, such as accessibility tools, student information systems, secure proctoring assessment platforms, and many other partner solutions.

For more information on the latest features and updates, please visit What's New at D2L.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

