Two US Teams Dominated The Final Teqball Tournament of the Season

The American World Champion, Carolyn Greco, Takes Home Silver Heading into The Upcoming World Teqball Championships 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, returned to Venice Beach in Los Angeles for its 7th and final US Tournament stop of the 2023 season. The tournament brought out the top teqball athletes from all over the world to battle it out for gold, one final time before heading to Bangkok for the the 6th annual world championships taking place November 29th through December 3rd. Two US teams made it to the finals to compete, taking home second place in both Women's Doubles and Men's Doubles.

Teqball's brightest stars participated in the tournament where record numbers were hit as more than 80 players from 17 countries competed in three different categories, Women's Doubles (WD), Men's Doubles (MD), and Mixed Doubles (MD).

The American Singles World Champion, Carolyn Greco, entered the tournament with fellow Bella Teq member and cousin Kimmy Baker. Although they took over in straight sets and marched into the gold medal game, they were not able to defeat the Hungarian duo who emerged as one of the main contenders for the World Championship. Greco is currently the World Championship title holder, having won and taking home the Gold Medal from last year's World Championships. She is ranked #2 in singles and #3 in doubles. Greco and Baker are set to compete in Women's Doubles at the World Championships. Greco will also compete in the singles category.

American players, Dennis Felicio Correia and Luka Pilic, who took home silver in Men's Doubles after a tough battle against the Hungarian duo, also qualified to compete in Bangkok as part of the biggest ever US national teams set to battle it out for the top prize in the Men's Doubles category.

Final matches were won by the following top ranked international teams:

Women's Doubles finals winner: Hungarians Gabriella Kota and Krisztina Acs

Mixed Doubles finals winner: Hungarians Balazs Katz and and Gabriella Kota

Men's Doubles finals winner: Hungarians Balazs Katz and Csaba Banyik,

"This was truly a historic and captivating final," said Daniel Szabo - CEO Teqball USA. "While we always root for our USA teams to claim victory, the international powerhouses showcased their phenomenal skills, making the competition incredibly thrilling to watch. We can't wait to see how our US players do in Bangkok, we are certainly going to have some exciting match-ups."

For more information and details on the players and all the action, please visit Here

Additional images: Here

Photo credit: fiteq.org

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

Media Contact: Natalie Beitashour

(e) Natalie@element23.co (c) 415.850.2668

