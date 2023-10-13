Nona Biosciences and INGENIA Therapeutics Enter into Collaboration Agreement

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a global pioneer of technology innovation and antibody discovery and development solutions, and INGENIA Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotech company with a breakthrough technology to restore defective blood vessels, announced today that they have entered into a collaboration agreement. By harnessing the immense expertise and resources of both companies, the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics for immunological disorders with highly unmet needs.

Jingsong Wang, MD, PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, said, "We've accumulated rich experience in immunological disorders, and by leveraging our proprietary Harbour Mice® HCAb technology, we will effectively empower INGENIA's innovative pipeline for the benefit of patients around the world."

Sangyeul Han, PhD, CEO of INGENIA Therapeutics, commented, "We're very pleased to partner with Nona Biosciences to advance INGENIA's pipeline. By utilizing Nona's strong research and development capabilities, we are confident to find new innovative solutions for multiple diseases."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provides a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to ITM), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody discovery services range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, highly robust antibody screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® technology and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in a traditional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, and a heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Integrating Harbour Mice® with highly robust antibody screening platforms, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com.

About INGENIA Therapeutics

INGENIA is a privately held biotechnology company specializing in a proprietary microvasculature protection technology aimed at offering a means to rehabilitate and safeguard defective blood vessels against a spectrum of microvascular destabilizing factors, including VEGF, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and elevated blood glucose levels. This innovative technology possesses attributes such as anti-inflammatory, anti-leakage, and anti-angiogenic properties, thereby affording advanced therapeutic solutions across diverse vasculitis-related diseases. For more information, please visit: www.ingeniatx.com.

