G FUEL and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Create Killer Collab with "Friday the 13th" Energy Drink

G FUEL Hack 'N' Slash is Now Available at GFUEL.com, FYE and GNC.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL Energy today announced its spine-tingling energy drink collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Friday the 13th-inspired Hack 'N' Slash, is now available for purchase at GFUEL.com.

Inspired by the legendary Friday the 13th franchise and featuring artwork of slasher icon Jason Voorhees himself, this chilling combination of grapefruit, lime, orange, lemon, passionfruit, tangerine, and blood orange is formulated to help you get the Game-Changing energy boost you need to make your escape!

Fans can head to GFUEL.com to pick up this slasher-approved citrus fruit punch flavor as a powdered Energy Formula in both 40-serving Tubs and limited-edition Collector's Boxes, which also include a 24 oz Stainless Steel Friday the 13th Shaker Cup. Fans can also slice through fatigue at FYE and GNC Stores nationwide, where they can stock up on G FUEL Hack 'N' Slash as a ready-to-drink 16 oz can!

"At GNC, we're constantly seeking distinctive experiences and cultural ties to offer our valued customers. That's why we're thrilled to introduce the exclusive Hack 'N Slash Fruit Punch energy drink from G FUEL," said Mark Butera, GNC Vice President of DMM. "This exciting collaboration pays homage to nostalgia, evoking the spirit of classic horror themes. Crafted with care, this exceptional flavor is designed to invigorate your senses and provide a unique taste experience."

Powdered G FUEL Hack 'N' Slash Energy Formula is zero sugar and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine. Each 16 oz G FUEL Hack 'N' Slash can has zero calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"Jason Voorhees is a horror icon, and as we've seen time and time again in his films, it takes energy and focus to survive whenever he returns," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "A Friday the 13th Energy Drink feels like a natural fit, so we're proud to be able to celebrate this enduring franchise with its own scary-good G FUEL flavor!"

Stay one step ahead of Jason whether you're visiting Camp Crystal Lake or taking Manhattan with G FUEL's Hack 'N' Slash energy drink inspired by Friday the 13th, now available at GFUEL.com, FYE and GNC!

