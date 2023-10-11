StockCharts.com Partners with Larry Williams to Launch "Focus on Stocks"

Premium service subscribers will have access to exclusive market insights and timely technical and fundamental ideas from one of the most successful traders in modern market history

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts.com , the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today announced its partnership with legendary stock market analyst Larry Williams to launch a new premium service, "Focus on Stocks," to bring subscribers inside access to Larry's' latest research and ideas. "Focus on Stocks" subscribers will receive monthly content from Larry, including his charts, thoughts, and real-time analysis of what he is seeing across all market conditions.

StockCharts Logo (PRNewsfoto/StockCharts) (PRNewswire)

"StockCharts.com has always prioritized building community, and working with Larry Williams will bring investors and top market strategists together on the platform to engage in lively discussions that highlight key themes and trends to watch in the market," said Chip Anderson, President at StockCharts.com. "We are very excited about what 'Focus on Stocks' will offer subscribers, and our team is continuing to develop our long-term strategic plan for other partnerships."

In addition to receiving written content each month, subscribers will also have access to live, monthly "Family Gathering" webinars hosted by Larry Williams, where he will present his opinions on a variety of trending market topics. Subscribers will also have the opportunity to engage with him directly by asking questions during the live webinar. Additionally, a recording of each event will be posted after the event for users to revisit at a later date.

"I am thrilled to join forces with StockCharts.com to bring 'Focus on Stocks' to the site and help investors make more informed decisions about their investments," said legendary trader and educator Larry Williams. "This opportunity will bring together market experts from near and far, and I am honored to have the chance to help subscribers better navigate the stock market."

For more information about Larry Williams and the "Focus on Stocks" premium service or to subscribe, please click here .

About StockCharts.com

StockCharts.com is the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online retail investors. Founded in 1999 by early Microsoft developer Chip Anderson, the company has been an industry leader in the financial technology space for nearly two decades, providing innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience.

By using technology to help investors visualize financial data, StockCharts.com allows users to better analyze the markets, monitor and manage their portfolios, find promising new stocks and funds to buy, and ultimately make smart, well-timed investment decisions. With over 1.5 million active monthly users and counting around the world, the company serves an ever-growing, ever-changing array of active traders and investors.

Media Contact

Nicholas Koulermos

Stockcharts@5wpr.com

(646) 843-1812

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StockCharts