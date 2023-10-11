EAIGG Announces Release of 2023 Annual Report and Strategic Partnership with KPMG at Securing AI Summit in SF

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Securing AI Summit in San Francisco, the Ethical AI Global Governance (EAIGG) proudly announces a strategic partnership with KPMG and the release of its second annual report, "Beyond the Blackbox: Shaping a Responsible AI Landscape."

The partnership with KPMG underscores a shared commitment to ensuring the ethical implementation of AI technologies. KPMG's extensive experience in assessing the ethics, governance, and security around AI technologies will play a crucial role in helping organizations navigate the complexities of responsible AI.

"Building trustworthy AI demands a blend of expertise in tech risk, governance, ethics, regulation, cybersecurity, data, machine learning and human behavior," says Laurent Gobbi, Global Trusted AI and Tech Risk Leader at KPMG International. "KPMG firms strive to excel at integrating these skills to help unlock AI's value in a way that is responsible, trusted, safe and free from bias." Learn more about KPMG professionals' commitment to trusted AI at kpmg.com/trustedimperative.

The release of EAIGG's 2023 Annual Report marks another milestone in advancing the public discussion amongst AI practitioners. "By incorporating perspectives from investors, policymakers, and enterprises, we believe this report offers a unique balance," explains EAIGG Managing Director Emmanuel Benhamou. "More crucially, these viewpoints provide a practitioner's lens, shedding light on the tangible ways AI professionals are developing and deploying these technologies. Such grounded insights anchor our discussions where they truly belong – on solid, pragmatic ground."

The Securing AI Summit, co-hosted by Forgepoint Capital, BGV and EAIGG, brings this exact vision into reality, by bringing together a stellar lineup of speakers from IBM, Grid Dynamics, Morgan Stanley, and more, highlighting a collaborative effort to address the challenges and opportunities of Cybersecurity in the new era of AI. "This summit exemplifies a collective endeavor to bring together diverse minds passionate about the transformative power of AI. It's a platform for engaging dialogue, sharing insights, and forging connections, all within the framework of Chatham House Rule, ensuring a space for open and honest discussion," states Anik Bose, Co-Founder & General Partner of BGV. The event's theme emphasizes the responsible and safe use of generative AI in the Enterprise, and with 100+ attendees it signals a growing appetite for the discussion around these new disruptive technologies.

EAIGG extends a special thanks to KPMG for their support of the 2023 Annual Report. For more information about EAIGG, the partnership with KPMG, the 2nd Annual Report, and the Securing AI Summit, please visit www.eaigg.org.

About EAIGG:

The Ethical AI Governance group was formed by a group of leading venture capital investors, enterprise executives, and startup entrepreneurs. We understand the risks AI systems can pose to privacy, accountability and transparency, and are committed to ensuring the responsible capitalization, development and deployment of these technologies. We are a community platform of AI practitioners dedicated to sharing practical insights, and leveraging those insights towards the promotion of responsible AI governance.

About BGV:

BGV is a venture capital firm with deep Silicon Valley roots, focusing exclusively on global Enterprise 4.0 technology innovation. The partnership sources companies from innovation hubs worldwide and deploys both financial and human capital from the seed stage to IPO. With offices in Menlo Park, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Bangalore, BGV exemplifies cross-border venture investing, with a portfolio representing businesses in the US, Israel, Europe, and India.

