Charter Communications Forges Partnership with Precision Optical Technologies to Advance Distributed Access Architectures

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Optical Technologies, Inc., a recognized leader in optical networking technologies, proudly announces its multi-year strategic partnership with Charter Communications, Inc. This partnership supports a pivotal moment in Charter's evolution of next-generation broadband services.

In alignment with Charter's Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) network expansion and operational enhancement initiatives, this collaboration will see the deployment of nearly all of Precision OT's active and passive portfolio of solutions; to include 10G DWDM tunable optics, 100G and 400G optics, Bluetooth® DWDM tuning modules, passive connectivity solutions and more.

Greg Mott, SVP Field Operations Engineering at Charter Communications said of the partnership, saying: "The team at Precision OT has a clear understanding of Charter's broadband network evolution — cost, scale, and speed — and their mix of solutions will help us deliver on our commitments across our 41-state service area."

With a global footprint, Precision OT currently serves a diverse range of customers across various industries worldwide. Among its clientele are leading broadband service providers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and beyond. This partnership further solidifies Precision OT's reputation as a trusted partner and solutions provider in the telecommunications and optical technology sectors.

"We are pleased that Charter Communications has chosen Precision OT as a trusted technology partner to deploy cutting-edge optical networking solutions," said Keith Habberfield, SVP of Sales & Marketing at Precision OT. "Optics and their components are the integration point that enables networks to communicate. We provide a suite of solutions that work in all of Charter's identified use-cases; this drives measurable operational simplicity and speeds deployments for their project."

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Precision OT

Precision OT is a systems integration company focused on end-to-end optical networking solutions, network design services and cutting-edge product development advancements. Backed by our extensive experience and robust R&D efforts, we play an integral role in enabling next-generation optical networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.precisionot.com.

