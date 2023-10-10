New Survey: More than 70% of Higher Education Administrators Have a Favorable View of AI Despite Low Adoption To-Date

Study highlights data and ethical implementation among top priorities as administrators look to embrace the promise of AI

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report released by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, reveals that despite the recognized benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI), its use in higher education is not as widespread as perceived. The comprehensive survey conducted with 1,140 U.S. higher education administrators from 768 institutions uncovers a significant opportunity, highlighting gaps between the perceived prevalence of AI and the actual reported usage by individuals.

"The findings of our survey highlight the untapped potential of AI in higher education," said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian. "While there is a clear gap between the perceived and actual use of AI, our data shows that over 70% of respondents view AI favorably. This indicates a promising future for AI in enhancing efficiency, staying abreast with technological advances, and better supporting students and outcomes. At Ellucian, we believe we have a role to play in facilitating this transition, helping institutions navigate the process of adopting and leveraging AI technologies for increased effectiveness."

Key Findings:

60% of administrators claim their institution uses AI functionality, but less than one third of higher education professionals have experience using AI at work.

About half of respondents expect that the positive effects of AI will span the student experience, from better supporting the student journey to improving student outcomes at their institution.

Almost 48% of respondents say they have yet to utilize AI in their personal or professional capacities.

30% of staff report "advanced" or "extensive" use of data analytics and data-driven decision-making.

Main barriers to AI adoption include data security concerns, the need for AI training programs, and ethical implications.

Institutional Research and Analytics, Admissions and Advising were identified as the three business functions across higher education that could benefit the most from AI integration.

Less than a third of institutions have initiated conversations about the ethical implications of AI in higher education.

Read the full survey report here: https://www.ellucian.com/assets/en/article/higher-education-leaders-eager-embrace-ai-transform-campus-operations.pdf

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

ABOUT THE SURVEY METHODOLOGY

Ellucian conducted a survey from June 22 – August 9, 2023 among a national sample of 1,140 higher education administrators from 768 institutions, ensuring a broad representation across various institution types, sizes, and job functions. 36% of respondents represented Private 4-year institutions, 33% represented Public 4-year institutions, 29% were from Public 2-year institutions, and 2% fell under the category of "other" institutions. The sample also reflected a wide range of institution sizes based on student enrollment: 40% were from schools with 1,001 - 4,999 students, 22% from schools with 5,000-9,000 students, 16% from schools with 10,000 - 19,999 students, 12% from schools with more than 20,000 students, and 9% from schools with fewer than 1,000 students. 33% of respondents worked in Information Technology at their institution, 16% in Financial Aid, 16% in Business Services, 9% in Enrollment Management, 4% in Advancement, 2% in Student Success, and 21% self-selected as "other."

